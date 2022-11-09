UVA Women's Basketball Officially Signs Kymora Johnson and Olivia McGhee

The Virginia women's basketball program has officially signed the No. 13-ranked recruiting class in the country. Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced on Wednesday that Kymora Johnson (Charlottesville, VA) and Olivia McGhee (Mineral, VA) have signed National Letters of Intent to attend the University of Virginia and play for the UVA women's basketball program.

“I’m ecstatic about our 2023 recruiting class!” said UVA head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, or Coach Mox, as she is known. “Both of these talented young ladies understand what it means to have Virginia on their chest and will take great pride in that. They are coming to UVA to write their own individual stories and to be a part of something special! They understand the great heights this storied program has been to, as well as where it is currently in transit back to. The icing on the cake is that they will be able to do what they love in front of all their families and friends.”

The commitments of Johnson and McGhee this summer were just two highlights of a brilliant recruiting run for Coach Mox since taking over as head coach of the Virginia women's basketball program in March. Coach Mox secured commitments from transfers Sam Brunelle and Alexia Smith as well as class of 2022 recruits Yonta Vaughn and Cady Pauley, all of whom are now playing for the Cavaliers, who started the season with an 85-59 win over George Washington on Monday.

This could be a promising season for the Wahoos in their first year under Coach Mox, but the future is even brighter with the additions of Johnson and McGhee for the 2023-2024 season.

A 5'7" point guard from St. Anne's-Belfield in Charlottesville, Kymora Johnson is a five-star recruit and the No. 24 overall player in the class of 2023 on ESPN. Johnson was named the 2022 Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year after a stellar junior season in which she led her team to the state title game.

A former standout at Louisa County, Olivia McGhee is currently playing her senior season of high school basketball down in Florida at IMG Academy. The 6'2" guard is a four-star recruit and the No. 45-ranked prospect in the country per ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings.

Together, Kymora Johnson and Olivia McGhee comprise the No. 13-ranked recruiting class in the nation per ESPN and will arrive at Virginia next summer, ready to help the Cavaliers take the next step in rebuilding the UVA women's basketball program.

