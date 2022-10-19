UVA Women's Basketball Picked to Finish 11th in the ACC

In the first season under new head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, the Virginia women's basketball team is predicted to finish 11th in the Atlantic Coast Conference as voted on by the ACC's Blue Ribbon Panel, comprised of the conference's 15 head coaches and a select voting panel.

UVA received 303 total votes and was picked to finish ahead of Clemson, Boston College, Wake Forest, and Pittsburgh. Virginia's preseason ranking of No. 11 is the program's highest predicted order of finish in the ACC since 2019.

Louisville received 31 of 60 first-place votes as the preseason favorite to win the ACC, followed by Virginia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame, and North Carolina to round out the top five.

See the complete results of the ACC Blue Ribbon Panel preseason women's basketball poll below, including the predicted order of finish, the preseason All-ACC Team, the newcomer watch list, and the preseason player of the year:

Blue Ribbon Panel ACC Women's Basketball Predicted Order of Finish

Louisville (31) - 1068

Virginia Tech (17) - 984

NC State (8) - 963

Notre Dame (4) - 942

North Carolina - 895

Miami - 674

Duke - 627

Georgia Tech - 623

Florida State - 553

Syracuse - 379

Virginia - 303

Clemson - 275

Boston College - 271

Wake Forest - 256

Pittsburgh - 187

Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason Player of the Year

Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech



Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason All-ACC Team (60 voters)

Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech (49 first-place votes)

Hailey Van Lith, Jr., G, Louisville (7)

Olivia Miles, So., G, Notre Dame (3)

Deja Kelly, Jr., G, North Carolina

Diamond Johnson, Jr., G, NC State

Jakia Brown-Turner, Sr., F, NC State

Jewel Spear, Jr., G, Wake Forest

Ashley Owusu, Sr., G, Virginia Tech

Morgan Jones, Grad., G, Louisville (1)

Taylor Soule, Grad., G, Virginia Tech

Blue Ribbon Panel Newcomer Watch List

Ashley Owusu, Sr., G, Virginia Tech

Saniya Rivers, So., G, NC State

Dyaisha Fair, Sr., G, Syracuse

Ta'Niya Latson, Fr., G, Florida State

(tie) Haley Cavinder, Sr., G, Miami

(tie) Ruby Whitehorn, Fr., G, Clemson

