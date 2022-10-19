Skip to main content

UVA Women's Basketball Picked to Finish 11th in the ACC

The Cavaliers were predicted to finish 11th in the ACC standings in their first season under Coach Mox
In the first season under new head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, the Virginia women's basketball team is predicted to finish 11th in the Atlantic Coast Conference as voted on by the ACC's Blue Ribbon Panel, comprised of the conference's 15 head coaches and a select voting panel. 

UVA received 303 total votes and was picked to finish ahead of Clemson, Boston College, Wake Forest, and Pittsburgh. Virginia's preseason ranking of No. 11 is the program's highest predicted order of finish in the ACC since 2019. 

Louisville received 31 of 60 first-place votes as the preseason favorite to win the ACC, followed by Virginia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame, and North Carolina to round out the top five.

See the complete results of the ACC Blue Ribbon Panel preseason women's basketball poll below, including the predicted order of finish, the preseason All-ACC Team, the newcomer watch list, and the preseason player of the year:

Blue Ribbon Panel ACC Women's Basketball Predicted Order of Finish

Louisville (31) - 1068
Virginia Tech (17) - 984
NC State (8) - 963
Notre Dame (4) - 942
North Carolina - 895
Miami - 674
Duke - 627
Georgia Tech - 623
Florida State - 553
Syracuse - 379
Virginia - 303
Clemson - 275
Boston College - 271
Wake Forest - 256
Pittsburgh - 187

Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason Player of the Year
Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech

Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason All-ACC Team (60 voters)
Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech (49 first-place votes)
Hailey Van Lith, Jr., G, Louisville (7)
Olivia Miles, So., G, Notre Dame (3)
Deja Kelly, Jr., G, North Carolina
Diamond Johnson, Jr., G, NC State
Jakia Brown-Turner, Sr., F, NC State
Jewel Spear, Jr., G, Wake Forest
Ashley Owusu, Sr., G, Virginia Tech
Morgan Jones, Grad., G, Louisville (1)
Taylor Soule, Grad., G, Virginia Tech

Blue Ribbon Panel Newcomer Watch List
Ashley Owusu, Sr., G, Virginia Tech
Saniya Rivers, So., G, NC State
Dyaisha Fair, Sr., G, Syracuse
Ta'Niya Latson, Fr., G, Florida State
(tie) Haley Cavinder, Sr., G, Miami
(tie) Ruby Whitehorn, Fr., G, Clemson

