UVA Women's Basketball Signee Kymora Johnson Named a McDonald's All American

For the first time since 2009, the Virginia women's basketball program has a McDonald's All American. Five-star recruit and 2023 UVA signee Kymora Johnson was one of 24 high school girls basketball players selected to play in the 2023 McDonald's All American Girls Game on March 28th in Houston, as announced on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the McDonald's All American Selection Committee announced its list of 722 girls and boys basketball players who were nominated for the 2023 McDonald's All American Games and Johnson made the list along with fellow 2023 signee Olivia McGhee and 2023 UVA men's basketball signee Blake Buchanan. Kymora Johnson was selected as one of the 24 best high school girls basketball players in the country, with the committee taking into account athletic achievement, fundamental skill level and athleticism, and player's accolades.

A 5'8" guard from St. Anne's Belfield in Charlottesville, Johnson is the No. 24 overall recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 1-ranked player in Virginia according to ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings. Johnson was named the Virginia Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year last season after averaging 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 4.5 steals as a junior.

Johnson is the third player in UVA women's basketball program history to be named a McDonald's All American, joining China Crosby (2009) and Monica Wright (2006). Virginia is set to have three former McDonald's All Americans on the roster in the 2023-2024 season, as Johnson joins Sam Brunelle (2019) and Mir McLean (2020).

The 2023 McDonald's All American Girls Game will be held on Tuesday, March 28th at 6:30pm ET at Toyota Center in Houston.

