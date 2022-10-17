UVA Women's Cross Country Wins XC 23 Invitational
The Virginia women's cross country team has raced in four events so far this fall. The Cavaliers have finished atop the team standings in all of them.
UVA hosted the XC 23 Invitational on Saturday at Panorama Farms in Earlysville, Virginia and the Cavalier women took first place in the 5k race and the UVA men finished second in the 8k.
Sophomore Justin Wachtel paced No. 19 Virginia in the men's 8k, finishing 8th with a time of 23:20.9. Finishing shortly after Wachtel were Rohann Asfaw, Gary Martin, Will Anthony, Wes Porter, and Yasin Sado who took places 14-18 at the finish to give the Cavaliers a second-place team finish just behind Wake Forest, the No. 7-ranked team in the country.
In the women's 5k, Virginia took three of the top five spots and had five racers finish inside the top 11. Three sophomores led the way for the Cavaliers, as Margot Appleton finished 3rd with her fastest cross country 5k time of 16:31.7, which was also the third-fastest time ever recorded at Panorama Farms. Behind her was Mia Barnett in 4th and Camryn Menninger in 5th. Sophie Atkinson finished 9th and Anna Workman placed 11th for UVA, who outpaced the field by 78 team points to remain undefeated on the season.
Women’s Team Results (5k)
Read More
- Virginia – 32
- Ole Miss – 110
- Kentucky – 116
- Virginia Tech – 146
- Wake Forest – 155
- Connecticut – 175
- Dartmouth – 189
- Penn – 217
- Texas – 235
- Boston University – 286
- Boston College – 298
- William & Mary – 300
- Eastern Kentucky – 303
- Charlotte – 350
- Johns Hopkins – 363
- Norfolk State – 529
- Liberty – 534
- VCU – 568
Men’s Team Results (8k)
- Wake Forest – 47
- Virginia – 68
- Texas – 102
- Charlotte – 116
- Eastern Kentucky – 136
- Cal Poly – 152
- Ole Miss – 175
- Virginia Tech – 194
- Dartmouth – 225
- Kentucky – 283
- Penn – 330
- Boston University – 348
- William & Mary – 401
- Johns Hopkins – 402
- Norfolk State – 465
- Boston College – 468
- VCU – 532
Now, Virginia begins preparations for the ACC Cross Country Championships, which will be hosted by the Cavaliers at Panorama Farms and will be held on Friday, October 28th.
To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:
Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN