UVA Women's Cross Country Wins XC 23 Invitational

The Virginia women's cross country team has raced in four events so far this fall. The Cavaliers have finished atop the team standings in all of them.

UVA hosted the XC 23 Invitational on Saturday at Panorama Farms in Earlysville, Virginia and the Cavalier women took first place in the 5k race and the UVA men finished second in the 8k.

Sophomore Justin Wachtel paced No. 19 Virginia in the men's 8k, finishing 8th with a time of 23:20.9. Finishing shortly after Wachtel were Rohann Asfaw, Gary Martin, Will Anthony, Wes Porter, and Yasin Sado who took places 14-18 at the finish to give the Cavaliers a second-place team finish just behind Wake Forest, the No. 7-ranked team in the country.

In the women's 5k, Virginia took three of the top five spots and had five racers finish inside the top 11. Three sophomores led the way for the Cavaliers, as Margot Appleton finished 3rd with her fastest cross country 5k time of 16:31.7, which was also the third-fastest time ever recorded at Panorama Farms. Behind her was Mia Barnett in 4th and Camryn Menninger in 5th. Sophie Atkinson finished 9th and Anna Workman placed 11th for UVA, who outpaced the field by 78 team points to remain undefeated on the season.

Women’s Team Results (5k)

Virginia – 32 Ole Miss – 110 Kentucky – 116 Virginia Tech – 146 Wake Forest – 155 Connecticut – 175 Dartmouth – 189 Penn – 217 Texas – 235 Boston University – 286 Boston College – 298 William & Mary – 300 Eastern Kentucky – 303 Charlotte – 350 Johns Hopkins – 363 Norfolk State – 529 Liberty – 534 VCU – 568

Men’s Team Results (8k)

Wake Forest – 47 Virginia – 68 Texas – 102 Charlotte – 116 Eastern Kentucky – 136 Cal Poly – 152 Ole Miss – 175 Virginia Tech – 194 Dartmouth – 225 Kentucky – 283 Penn – 330 Boston University – 348 William & Mary – 401 Johns Hopkins – 402 Norfolk State – 465 Boston College – 468 VCU – 532

Now, Virginia begins preparations for the ACC Cross Country Championships, which will be hosted by the Cavaliers at Panorama Farms and will be held on Friday, October 28th.

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN