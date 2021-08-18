Wahoos Weekly: Where and When to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

August 20, 2021
Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

Photo by Matt Riley

The 2021-2022 college athletics season officially begins this week and four Virginia Cavaliers sports teams are back in action.

The UVA women’s soccer team, who come in to the season ranked #4 in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll, begin their 2021 campaign at home against the Richmond Spiders on Thursday at 7pm. The Cavaliers are looking to return to the Final Four for the second consecutive year after making an unseeded run to the College Cup last Spring before falling in the semifinals to the top-seeded Florida State Seminoles in penalty kicks. The Cavaliers will host Richmond at Klockner Stadium in a match that will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. Virginia will then travel to Morgantown to face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sunday afternoon at 2pm on ESPN+.

At 5pm on Friday, August 20th, the UVA field hockey team will host the Liberty Flames in their final scrimmage of the preseason before they begin their season next week.

Under the direction of new head coach Shannon Wells, the Virginia volleyball team will host Norfolk State in their final exhibition match on Saturday at 3pm at Memorial Gymnasium.

Finally, the UVA men’s soccer team will host Radford in an exhibition match on Saturday night at 7pm at Klockner Stadium. That match will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

Be sure to follow CavaliersNow to stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news. 

