Virginia Places Third in Women's 6k at ACC Cross Country Championships

For the first time since 2014, UVA hosted the ACC Cross Championships at Panorama Farms in Earlysville, Virginia. The Cavaliers delivered a solid showing on Friday morning, placing 3rd in the women's 6k and 6th in the men's 8k. A total of six Cavaliers placed in the top 21 to earn All-ACC honors.

The Virginia women were led by a trio of sophomores, who each finished in the top 20 individually. Margot Appleton led the way, placing 9th overall with a time of 19:57.9. Camryn Menninger followed suit less than two second later in 12th, finishing in 19:59.7, and Mia Barnett placed 17th in 20:13.0. Appleton, Menninger, and Barnett earned All-ACC honors with their top-21 finishes.

Virginia women's 6k scores:

9th - Margot Appleton - 19:57.9

12th - Camryn Menninger - 19:59.7

17th - Mia Barnett - 20:13.0

22nd - Sophie Atkinson - 20:18.9

39th - Esther Seeland - 20:33.4

45th - Anna Workman - 20:40.8

46th - Linnaea Kavulich - 20:45.0

68th - Addison Cox - 21:19.9

106th - Ellie Desmond - 22:31.7

116th - Luci Ilnicki-Lambert - 23:01.6

NC State took 1st place in the women's 6k, with three Wolfpack runners finishing in the top five, led by 1st-place finisher Katelyn Tuohy. Notre Dame placed second and Virginia finished 3rd, placing top three in the team standings for the first time since winning the ACC title in 2015.

Women’s Team Results (6k)

NC State – 34 Notre Dame – 38 Virginia – 98 North Carolina – 109 Florida State – 148 Syracuse – 191 Duke – 195 Virginia Tech – 219 Wake Forest – 226 Georgia Tech – 240 Boston College – 339 Miami – 340 Pitt – 368 Clemson – 424 Louisville – 434

Virginia started off strong in the men's 8k, leading the entire pack at the two-kilometer split. Wake Forest overtook the Cavaliers for 1st place and UVA ended up slipping to 6th in the team standings by the end of the race. Sophomore Justin Wachtel was the first Wahoo to cross the finish line, placing 13th with a time of 23:19.9. Juniors Yasin Sado and Wes Porter also placed top 20 to earn All-ACC honors. Sado was 17th, finishing in 23:22.3, and Porter was 20th in 23:24.6.

Virginia men's 8k scores:

13th - Justin Wachtel - 23:19.9

17th - Yasin Sado - 23:22.3

20th - Wes Porter - 23:24.6

35th - Derek Johnson - 23:41.3

40th - Rohann Asfaw - 23:45.6

44th - Will Anthony - 23:50.9

47th - Jacob Hunter - 23:55.8

56th - Jack Eliason - 24:01.6

58th - Gary Martin - 24:04.1

72nd - Conor Murphy - 24:28.6

Wake Forest won the ACC title with four runners placing in the top 10. Syracuse took 2nd, followed by North Carolina, Notre Dame, and NC State. Virginia placed 6th overall, a two-place improvement over the team's 8th place finish at the 2021 ACC Cross Country Championships.

Men’s Team Results (8k)

Wake Forest – 44 Syracuse – 86 North Carolina – 87 Notre Dame – 92 NC State – 118 Virginia – 125 Duke – 181 Virginia Tech – 251 Florida State – 255 Pitt – 292 Georgia Tech – 319 Louisville – 324 Clemson – 359 Boston College – 451 Miami – 455

Both the Virginia men's and women's cross country teams placed higher on the team leaderboards than Virginia Tech, which gives two points to the Cavaliers in the Commonwealth Clash. Virginia now leads the 2022-2023 Commonwealth Clash 3.5 to 0.5.

Up next, Virginia will prepare for the NCAA Regionals in Louisville on Tuesday, November 11th.

