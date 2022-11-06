Virginia Swim & Dive Teams Fall in Dual Meet at Texas

The Virginia swimming & diving teams competed in both an exhibition meet and a scored dual meet against Texas this weekend at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin. While the Cavaliers broke records in the exhibition meet on Friday, Saturday's action didn't go nearly as well, as both the No. 1 Virginia women's team and the No. 9 men's team lost to Texas in the scored dual meet.

Friday Exhibition

Virginia won six events on Friday, including 1-2 finishes in three events. Gretchen Walsh had the highlight of the night, swimming the fastest time ever recorded in the 100-yard individual medley. It was a fantastic weekend overall for Walsh, who swam the fastest times of the season in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle. Also on Friday night, Virginia swam a mixed 400-yard freestyle relay, with the team of Matt Brownstead, Matt King, Kate Douglass, and Gretchen Walsh finishing a full three seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Claire Tuggle added a win in the 500-yard freestyle on Friday.

Women's Swim & Dive: No. 1 Virginia 91, No. 3 Texas 94

Virginia won a total of four events in Saturday's meet. UVA swept the podium in the 100-yard freestyle, with Gretchen Walsh taking first followed by Maxine Parker and Kate Douglass. Alex Walsh won both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke. The Cavaliers claimed four of the top five spots in the 200 IM as well. Reilly Tiltmann also finished first in the 200-yard backstroke. In the final event, Virginia had two of its relay teams tie in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Gretchen Walsh, Carly Novelline, Lexi Cuomo, and Reilly Tiltmann finished in 1:28.34, as did the team of Maxine Parker, Alex Walsh, Zoe Skirboll, and Kate Douglass.

Men's Swim & Dive: No. 9 Virginia 75, No. 2 Texas 104

Matt King took the 100-yard freestyle, finishing ahead of the field with a season-best time of 42.46. Virginia swept the 200-yard breaststroke with Noah Nichols claiming first in 1:53.74, followed by Max Iida and Matt Styczen. UVA's team of Matt Brownstead, Matt King, Jack Aikins, and August Lamb won the 200-yard freestyle relay in the final event of the weekend. Sean Conway and Kamal Muhammad went 2-3 in the 200-yard individual medley, as did Jack Aikins and Will Cole in the 200-yard backstroke.

Nicholas Saunders won the platform diving event with a score of 314.55, the eighth-best score in UVA history.

Up next, Virginia will compete in the Tennessee Invitational from November 17-19 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

