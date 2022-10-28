Skip to main content

Virginia to Host Duke in ACC Women's Soccer Championship First Round

No. 4 UVA women's soccer will host No. 5 Duke on Sunday at 8pm at Klockner Stadium
The bracket and schedule has been set for the 2022 ACC Women's Soccer Championship. Virginia (13-2-3, 6-2-2 ACC) is the No. 4 seed in the tournament and will host No. 5 Duke on Sunday at 8pm at Klockner Stadium. The winner will advance to face No. 1 North Carolina in the semifinals on Thursday. 

ACC Women's Soccer Bracket 2022

On the other half of the bracket, No. 2 seed Florida State awaits the winner of No. 6 Pittsburgh at No. 3 Notre Dame. The semifinals and finals of the ACC Women's Soccer Championship will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. The first round and semifinal matches will be broadcast on the ACC Network, while the championship final on Sunday, November 6th will air on ESPNU. 

2022 ACC Women’s Soccer Championship
First Round | Sunday, Oct. 30
#6 Pitt at #3 Notre Dame | 6 p.m. | ACC Network
#5 Duke at #4 Virginia | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Semifinals | Thursday, Nov. 3
Virginia/Duke Winner vs. #1 North Carolina | 5:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Notre Dame/Pitt Winner vs. #2 Florida State | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Final | Sunday, Nov. 6
Semifinal 1 Winner vs. Semifinal 2 Winner | Noon | ESPNU

There is certainly no easy path for any team to the ACC Championship given that the conference boasts some of the best teams in the country, but the Cavaliers do have experience playing against - and beating - the two teams in their path to the final. Virginia used a thrilling comeback effort to erase a 2-0 deficit and defeat North Carolina 3-2 on September 17th in Chapel Hill. Two weeks later, the Cavaliers shut out Duke 1-0 in Durham. 

Virginia is seeking its third ACC Women's Soccer Championship. UVA has won three ACC regular season titles - in 2013, 2015, and 2021 - but has not won the ACC tournament since 2012. The Cavaliers took home their first ACC Women's Soccer Championship after winning the tournament in 2004. 

Alexa Spaanstra, Haley Hopkins, and Lia Godfrey celebrate after the Virginia women's soccer team scored a goal against Virginia Tech.
