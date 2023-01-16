Virginia Track & Field Teams Win Six Events at Virginia Tech Invitational

The Virginia track & field teams opened the 2023 indoor season by competing in the Virginia Tech Invitational this weekend at Rector Field House in Blacksburg. The Cavaliers claimed victories in six total events, including three individual events and three relays.

Friday's competition saw a pair of seniors win their first events of the season. Senior Jacob Lemmon took first place in the weight throw, notching a personal-best 20.47 meters, the third-best mark in UVA program history. Sophomore John Fay placed fourth in the event with a mark of 18.31 meters. Senior Kyle Mosteller took first place in the pole vault with a final mark of 4.90 meters, which ranks No. 10 all-time at Virginia.

Some other notable placements by Virginia athletes on Friday included freshman Peter Djan placing second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.05, Jada Seaman and Kayla Bonnick placing third and fourth in the 60-meter dash, Jordan Hardy placing third in the triple jump with a personal-best 12.46 meters, and Maya Maloney earning a runner-up finish in the pole vault.

On Saturday, Virginia took three of the four relay races and added another individual event win to conclude the competition.

Virginia swept both of the Distance Medley Relays, as UVA's team of Esther Seeland, Emily Alexandru, and Keara Seasholtz and Ellie Desmond placed first in the women's DMR race with a time of 11:24.37, while Virginia's team of Conor Murphy, Jerlan Fish, James Donahue, and Derek Johnson won the men's DMR race in 9:37.44. UVA also won the women's 4x400-meter relay as the team of Emily Alexandru, Anzhelika Parenchuk, Alahna Sabbakhan, and Keara Seasholtz took first with a time of 3:45.23.

Sophomore Alex Sherman won the 400-meter dash with a personal-best time of 47.90. Jada Seaman earned her second podium finish of the weekend with a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash and junior Jay Pendarvis finished second in the men's 200-meter dash.

Ashley Anumba placed third in the women's shot put with a mark of 15.16 meters and Janae Profit was right behind Anumba in fourth with a personal-best 14.79 meters. Alix Still placed third in the high jump with a mark of 1.65 meters.

“This weekend was a good way for us to open the season," said Virginia director of track and field Vin Lananna. "We saw some impressive individual performances in all event areas, and our relay teams competed well on the track. This gives our team a good starting point as we begin to progress towards the ACC Championships in February.”

Virginia heads back to Rector Field House at Virginia Tech next weekend as the Cavaliers compete in the Hokie Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

