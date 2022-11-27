Skip to main content
Virginia Volleyball Falls at North Carolina in Season Finale

Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

The Cavaliers finish the 2022 season with a 12-17 overall record and a 4-14 mark in ACC play
The 2022 Virginia volleyball season came to an end on Saturday afternoon as the Cavaliers fell to North Carolina 25-15, 25-16, 25-20 at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill. 

UNC used an 8-1 run early in the first set to build a lead as large as 12 points en route to a dominant 25-15 win in the opening set. Another big 7-0 burst for the Tar Heels gave them a commanding lead in the second. UVA responded with a 4-0 run to make things interesting, but North Carolina outplayed Virginia down the stretch to take the second set 25-16. 

The third set was tightly-contested with UNC leading 15-13 midway through, but the Tar Heels then went on a pivotal 5-0 run. Virginia narrowed the gap to as little as three points but UNC managed to put the third set away 25-20 to clinch the victory. 

In her final game in a UVA uniform, Grace Turner recorded seven kills, three aces, and five digs. Gabby Easton registered 19 assists and Abby Tadder had seven kills and three blocks. 

Turner finished her Virginia career with 959 kills, 609 digs, 157 blocks, and 101 aces. Grace Turner, Josi Williams, Jayna Francis, Mattison Matthews, and Simone Dominique concluded their UVA careers on Saturday. 

In 2021, Virginia went 8-20 overall and 1-17 in ACC play in the first year under Shannon Wells. Virginia finishes the 2022 season with a 12-17 overall record and a 4-14 ACC record, including two wins over Virginia Tech. 

