Virginia Women's Basketball Announces 2022-2023 Non-Conference Schedule
Perhaps looking to capitalize on the energy generated by another big-time recruiting win over the weekend, the Virginia women's basketball team has announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-2023 season.
Virginia's 11-game non-conference schedule features seven home games at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA will host the Cavalier Classic Tournament, which features Minnesota, Liberty, and East Carolina, on November 26th and 27th. The Cavaliers will play at Loyola-Chicago, American, William & Mary, and Penn State as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Before the season begins, UVA will also have a preseason exhibition game against Pitt Johnstown on Tuesday, November 3rd at John Paul Jones Arena. That game will be open to the public and free admission to allow UVA fans to get a first look at the Cavaliers under new head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.
See Virginia's 11-game non-conference schedule for the 2022-2023 season below:
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
Monday, Nov. 7
George Washington
Charlottesville, VA
Thursday, Nov. 10
UMBC
Charlottesville, VA
Wednesday, Nov. 16
at Loyola-Chicago
Chicago, IL
Sunday, Nov. 20
at American
Washington, D.C.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Campbell
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, Nov. 26
Minnesota
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, Nov. 27
East Carolina
Charlottesville, VA
Wednesday, Nov. 30
at Penn State
University Park, PA
Sunday, Dec. 4
UNC-Wilmington
Charlottesville, VA
Wednesday, Dec. 7
at William & Mary
Williamsburg, VA
Sunday, Dec. 18
Morgan State
Charlottesville, VA
The release of the schedule comes just one day after the Cavaliers earned the commitment of local basketball superstar Kymora Johnson, a Central Virginia native and top 30 recruit in the class of 2023, continuing a brilliant offseason recruiting campaign by Coach Mox, who has generated a great deal of positive energy and excitement surrounding the UVA women's basketball program in just her first few months on the job.
