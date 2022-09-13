Skip to main content
Virginia Women's Basketball Announces 2022-2023 Non-Conference Schedule

Matt Riley-Virginia Athletics

Virginia Women's Basketball Announces 2022-2023 Non-Conference Schedule

See the 11-game non-conference schedule for the first season of UVA women's basketball under Coach Mox
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Perhaps looking to capitalize on the energy generated by another big-time recruiting win over the weekend, the Virginia women's basketball team has announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-2023 season. 

Virginia's 11-game non-conference schedule features seven home games at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA will host the Cavalier Classic Tournament, which features Minnesota, Liberty, and East Carolina, on November 26th and 27th. The Cavaliers will play at Loyola-Chicago, American, William & Mary, and Penn State as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. 

Before the season begins, UVA will also have a preseason exhibition game against Pitt Johnstown on Tuesday, November 3rd at John Paul Jones Arena. That game will be open to the public and free admission to allow UVA fans to get a first look at the Cavaliers under new head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

See Virginia's 11-game non-conference schedule for the 2022-2023 season below:

2022-2023 Virginia Women's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

DateOpponentLocation

Monday, Nov. 7

George Washington

Charlottesville, VA

Thursday, Nov. 10

UMBC

Charlottesville, VA

Wednesday, Nov. 16

at Loyola-Chicago

Chicago, IL

Sunday, Nov. 20

at American

Washington, D.C.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Campbell

Charlottesville, VA

Saturday, Nov. 26

Minnesota

Charlottesville, VA

Sunday, Nov. 27

East Carolina

Charlottesville, VA

Wednesday, Nov. 30

at Penn State

University Park, PA

Sunday, Dec. 4

UNC-Wilmington

Charlottesville, VA

Wednesday, Dec. 7

at William & Mary

Williamsburg, VA

Sunday, Dec. 18

Morgan State

Charlottesville, VA

The release of the schedule comes just one day after the Cavaliers earned the commitment of local basketball superstar Kymora Johnson, a Central Virginia native and top 30 recruit in the class of 2023, continuing a brilliant offseason recruiting campaign by Coach Mox, who has generated a great deal of positive energy and excitement surrounding the UVA women's basketball program in just her first few months on the job.

