Virginia Women's Basketball Demolishes Morgan State 84-28

For just the third time in program history, the Virginia women's basketball team has completed non-conference play undefeated.

An 11-day break apparently did nothing to impede UVA's momentum. The Cavaliers returned to action for the first time since December 7th and picked up right where they left off, as Virginia (12-0) delivered a smothering defensive performance in an 84-28 victory over Morgan State (7-4) on Sunday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena.

Although the game would eventually become extremely one-sided, the first quarter signified that this matchup had all the makings of a tight contest. Virginia shot 63% from the floor in the opening period, but attempted only eight shots as compared to 17 first-quarter shots for Morgan State, as the Bears collected five offensive rebounds and the Cavaliers turned the ball over eight times. But behind eight early points from Sam Brunelle, Virginia earned a slim 14-10 advantage after ten minutes.

UVA's defense stepped it up a notch in the second quarter, as Morgan State made only one of its 14 field goals. The Cavaliers cleaned things up on the glass, too, winning the rebounding battle 16-6 and allowing only one offensive rebound to the Bears. Camryn Taylor scored nine points in the second quarter in which Virginia outscored Morgan State 19-4 to open up a 33-14 lead going into halftime.

Virginia kept the ball rolling coming out of halftime, going on an 18-2 run in the third quarter and outscoring Morgan State 30-8 in the period to officially turn the game into a blowout. Nine different Cavaliers scored in the third quarter alone.

The party continued in the fourth quarter as Virginia held Morgan State to single-digit scoring for the third-consecutive period, winning the quarter 21-6. Cady Pauley put the finishing touches on the win with some flashy plays late in the fourth quarter.

In the end, all 11 Cavaliers scored in the game as Virginia cruised to the 84-28 win. Mir McLean led the way with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Camryn Taylor (15 points, 6 rebounds) and Sam Brunelle (13 points, 3 threes) joined her in double figures. Virginia shot 55.8% from the floor, won the rebounding battle 51-30, and outscored Morgan State 46-16 in points in the paint and 33-6 in fast break points. The UVA defense held Morgan State to 16.7% shooting on just 11 made field goals and did not allow a single made three-pointer.

Now 12-0 on the season, Virginia makes it through non-conference play unbeaten for the first time since the 1991-1992 season.

Up next, UVA will face a big test as the Cavaliers play their first ACC road game of the season at Duke on Wednesday at 7pm.

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN