Virginia Wrestling Downs George Mason 26-6 in Richmond

Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

Virginia Wrestling Downs George Mason 26-6 in Richmond

The Cavaliers knocked off the previously undefeated Patriots on Saturday

The Virginia wrestling team returned to action with its first dual meet of 2023 on Saturday and the Cavaliers began the new year with a victory, taking down previously-undefeated George Mason 26-6 in the RWC Arms Classic at St. Christopher's School in Richmond. 

Justin McCoy got the scoring started for the Cavaliers in the 165-pound weight class, defeating Drew Dickson via major decision. Vic Marcelli fell to George Mason's Jeremy Seymour at 174 to make it 4-3, but UVA responded by winning the next three weight classes. Neil Antrassian (184) and Ethan Weatherspoon (285) earned three points each for Virginia and Michael Battista (197) took down Jon List via major decision. Kyle Montraperto fell to George Mason's Markel Baker at 125 to make it 14-6, but Virginia won each of the last four weight classes to seal the landslide victory. Garrett Grice (133), Dylan Cedeno (141), Jarod Verkleeren (149), and Denton Spencer (157) each picked up three points for the Cavaliers, who won 26-6 to move to 3-1 on the season. 

Next weekend, Virginia will compete in the Virginia Duals at the Hampton Coliseum. UVA will face Ohio and Navy on Friday and Kent State and Maryland on Saturday. 

