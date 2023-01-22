Skip to main content
Virginia Wrestling Drops ACC Opener in 25-6 Loss to Pitt

Virginia Wrestling Drops ACC Opener in 25-6 Loss to Pitt

The Panthers took eight out of the ten weight classes to defeat the Cavaliers on Friday night at Mem Gym
The Virginia wrestling team opened ACC play on Friday night, falling to Pittsburgh 25-6 at Memorial Gymnasium as the Panthers claimed victories in eight of the ten weight classes. 

Pitt earned three-point decisions in each of the first three weight classes, including an upset at 157, as Pitt's Dazon Casto took down No. 33 Jake Keating of Virginia 14-8. Pitt's Holden Heller took down UVA's Justin McCoy in a battle between the No. 31 and No. 15-ranked wrestlers at the 165-pound weight class. 

Virginia got on the board as No. 20 Neil Antrassian defeated No. 17 Reece Heller 8-3 to earn three points for the Cavaliers. But, the Panthers would claim the next five classes, including a major decision for Pitt's Colton Camacho over UVA's Patrick McCormick at 125. In a pair of head-to-head ranked battles, No. 3 Cole Matthews defeated No. 29 Brian Courtney of Virginia at 141 and No. 2 Nino Bonaccorsi took down No. 24 Michael Battista of UVA at 197. 

The Cavaliers earned a second win in the final weight class of the dual as No. 30 Jarod Verkleeren defeated No. 29 Tyler Badgett 5-3. That made the final score 25-6 in favor of Pitt. 

Now 6-3 on the season, Virginia will play at North Carolina next Friday at 7pm in Chapel Hill.

