Virginia Wrestling Drops ACC Opener in 25-6 Loss to Pitt

The Virginia wrestling team opened ACC play on Friday night, falling to Pittsburgh 25-6 at Memorial Gymnasium as the Panthers claimed victories in eight of the ten weight classes.

Pitt earned three-point decisions in each of the first three weight classes, including an upset at 157, as Pitt's Dazon Casto took down No. 33 Jake Keating of Virginia 14-8. Pitt's Holden Heller took down UVA's Justin McCoy in a battle between the No. 31 and No. 15-ranked wrestlers at the 165-pound weight class.

Virginia got on the board as No. 20 Neil Antrassian defeated No. 17 Reece Heller 8-3 to earn three points for the Cavaliers. But, the Panthers would claim the next five classes, including a major decision for Pitt's Colton Camacho over UVA's Patrick McCormick at 125. In a pair of head-to-head ranked battles, No. 3 Cole Matthews defeated No. 29 Brian Courtney of Virginia at 141 and No. 2 Nino Bonaccorsi took down No. 24 Michael Battista of UVA at 197.

The Cavaliers earned a second win in the final weight class of the dual as No. 30 Jarod Verkleeren defeated No. 29 Tyler Badgett 5-3. That made the final score 25-6 in favor of Pitt.

Now 6-3 on the season, Virginia will play at North Carolina next Friday at 7pm in Chapel Hill.

