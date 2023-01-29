Skip to main content
Virginia Wrestling Falls at North Carolina 30-9

Virginia Wrestling Falls at North Carolina 30-9

The Cavaliers dropped to 0-2 in ACC play with a defeat in Chapel Hill on Friday night
The Virginia wrestling team dropped to 0-2 in ACC play as the Cavaliers fell at North Carolina 30-9 on Friday night in Chapel Hill. 

The Tar Heels claimed victories in the first four weight classes to jump out to a 16-0 lead before UVA finally got on the board as No. 28 Jarod Verkleeren won a hard-fought 6-4 battle against No. 25 Zach Sherman of UNC at the 149-pound weight class. No. 3 Austin O'Connor picked up five more points for North Carolina with a win by technical fall against UVA's Jake Keating at 157. 

No. 17 Justin McCoy picked up a win for Virginia at 165 to make it 21-6, but the Tar Heels won the next two weight classes. Michael Battista ended the dual on a high note for the Cavaliers, defeating Cade Lautt 9-7 at the 197-pound weight class, but UVA fell 30-9 as the Tar Heels won seven of the ten classes. 

Now 6-4 and 0-2 in ACC play, Virginia returns home to face NC State on Friday at 7pm at Mem Gym.

