Virginia Wrestling Falls at North Carolina 30-9

The Virginia wrestling team dropped to 0-2 in ACC play as the Cavaliers fell at North Carolina 30-9 on Friday night in Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels claimed victories in the first four weight classes to jump out to a 16-0 lead before UVA finally got on the board as No. 28 Jarod Verkleeren won a hard-fought 6-4 battle against No. 25 Zach Sherman of UNC at the 149-pound weight class. No. 3 Austin O'Connor picked up five more points for North Carolina with a win by technical fall against UVA's Jake Keating at 157.

No. 17 Justin McCoy picked up a win for Virginia at 165 to make it 21-6, but the Tar Heels won the next two weight classes. Michael Battista ended the dual on a high note for the Cavaliers, defeating Cade Lautt 9-7 at the 197-pound weight class, but UVA fell 30-9 as the Tar Heels won seven of the ten classes.

Now 6-4 and 0-2 in ACC play, Virginia returns home to face NC State on Friday at 7pm at Mem Gym.

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN