Virginia Wrestling Loses to No. 15 Northwestern Home Opener

Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics



The Cavaliers got wins from Justin McCoy, Neil Antrassian, Michael Battista, and Jack Gioffre against the Wildcats
In the first home dual meet of the season, the Virginia wrestling team put in a decent showing against the No. 15-ranked Northwestern Wildcats. UVA won four individual weight classes, but Northwestern managed to beat Virginia 20-13 on Sunday night at Memorial Gymnasium.

Northwestern started strong with No. 8 Yahya Thomas and No. 19 Trevor Chumbley earning decisions against UVA's Jarod Verkleeren and No. 23 Jake Keating in the 149 and 157-pound weight classes to take a 6-0 lead. No. 9 Justin McCoy (165) got the Cavaliers on the board with a decision over David Ferante, but the Wildcats got another four points via major decision by No. 23 Troy Fisher over Vic Marcelli (174) to make it 10-3. 

No. 31 Neil Antrassian, who transferred from Penn to UVA this season, defeated Jack Jessen at 184 pounds to earn three points for Virginia. Then came the highlight of the match for the Wahoos, as Michael Battista pulled an upset over No. 32 Andrew Davison in the 197-pound weight class to tie the match at 10-10. 

Northwestern won the 285, 125, and 133 weight classes to get the match back under control, building a 20-10 lead. The meet ended on a high note for UVA, as freshman Jack Gioffre earned a hard-fought 7-6 decision over Joel VanderVere at 141 to make the final score 20-13. 

Virginia will participate in dual meets at Queens College in Charlotte on December 2nd and at Campbell on December 4th. 

