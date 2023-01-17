Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule - January 17-22

See the full schedule of all Virginia Cavaliers sporting events for the week of January 17th-22nd below. This week, 11 Virginia sports teams will be in action for a total of 17 UVA sporting events.

The Virginia men's basketball team, now ranked No. 10 in the country after winning its last three games, hosts Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena. Then, the Cavaliers head down to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 1-ranked UVA men's tennis team plays at Liberty on Thursday in Lynchburg before returning to Charlottesville to host No. 11 Baylor on Sunday afternoon.

Virginia women's basketball looks to build off of its win over Boston College when the Cavaliers host Florida State on Thursday night at JPJ. Coach Mox and the Hoos will then play on the road at a top ten opponent for the third time in the last three weeks as they visit No. 7 Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon.

No. 7 UVA women's tennis opens the 2023 season on Friday with a double-header against a pair of in-state opponents. Virginia hosts Richmond on Friday at noon and JMU at 4pm at Boar's Head.

The Virginia swimming & diving teams head down to North Carolina this weekend for two tri-meets with UNC and NC State. The Cavaliers, Tar Heels, and Wolfpack will compete against each other on Friday in Chapel Hill and then again on Saturday in Raleigh.

UVA's indoor track & field teams return to Blacksburg for the second-straight weekend as the Cavaliers participate in the Hokie Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Virginia Tech's Rector Field House.

The Virginia wrestling team opens ACC play on Friday when the Cavaliers host No. 25 Pittsburgh at Memorial Gymnasium.

The UVA squash teams have a total of five matches this weekend. Both the Virginia men's and women's squash teams will face Dickinson on Saturday in Charlottesville. On Sunday, UVA men's squash will face St. Lawrence and UVA women's squash will play against St. Lawrence and Georgetown, with all three of those matches taking place at Squash on Fire in Washington, D.C.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Wednesday, January 18th

7pm: Men's Basketball vs. Virginia Tech, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ESPNU

Thursday, January 19th

5pm: Men's Tennis at Liberty, Liberty Indoor Tennis Center (Lynchburg, VA)

7pm: Women's Basketball vs. Florida State, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Friday, January 20th

12pm: Women's Tennis vs. Richmond, Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA)

2pm: Swimming & Diving vs. North Carolina and NC State, Koury Natatorium (Chapel Hill, NC), ACC Network Extra (2pm diving, 4pm swimming)

4pm: Track & Field - Hokie Invitational, Rector Field House (Blacksburg, VA)

4pm: Women's Tennis vs. James Madison, Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA)

7pm: Wrestling vs. Pittsburgh, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA)

Saturday, January 21st

10am: Swimming & Diving vs. North Carolina and NC State, Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center (Raleigh, NC), ACC Network Extra (10am diving, 11am swimming)

1pm: Men's and Women's Squash vs. Dickinson, McArthur Squash Center (Charlottesville, VA)

2pm: Men's Basketball at Wake Forest, Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum (Winston-Salem, NC), ESPN2/U

4pm: Track & Field - Hokie Invitational, Rector Field House (Blacksburg, VA)

Sunday, January 22nd

11:30am: Women's Squash vs. St. Lawrence, Squash on Fire (Washington, D.C.)

1pm: Men's Tennis vs. Baylor, Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA)

1:30pm: Men's Squash vs. St. Lawrence, Squash on Fire (Washington, D.C.)

2pm: Women's Basketball at Notre Dame, Purcell Pavilion (South Bend, IN)

4pm: Women's Squash vs. Georgetown, Squash on Fire (Washington, D.C.)

