Skip to main content

Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule - January 24-30

See the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the upcoming week, including how to watch the Hoos online
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

See the full schedule of all Virginia Cavaliers sporting events for the week of January 24th-30th below. This week, seven Virginia sports teams will be in action for a total of 10 UVA sporting events.

The Virginia women's basketball team looks to get back on track as the Cavaliers play at Syracuse on Thursday night before returning home to face No. 12 Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash on Sunday evening in Charlottesville. 

The Virginia track & field teams have another two-day indoor competition this weekend, traveling up to Happy Valley to compete in the Penn State National Open on Friday and Saturday. 

The Virginia tennis teams are hosting the ITA Kickoff Weekend at Boar's Head from Friday through Sunday with an invitation to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on the line. The UVA women's tennis team hosts Washington State on Friday at 3pm and the winner of that match will face the winner of Ole Miss and Princeton in the championship match on Saturday at 3:30pm. Similarly, the Virginia men's tennis team hosts Nevada on Saturday at noon and the winner will face the winner of Ole Miss and Princeton in the championship match on Sunday at 1pm. 

The UVA wrestling team continues ACC play as the Cavaliers head down to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina on Friday at 7pm. 

The Virginia men's basketball team, which has won five-straight games and is now ranked No. 7 in the country, hosts Boston College on Saturday at noon. The Cavaliers then face a quick turnaround, as they travel up to Syracuse for a rematch with the Orange on Monday at 7pm.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played this week and how to watch the Hoos online. 

Thursday, January 26th

7pm: Women's Basketball at Syracuse, JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY), ACC Network Extra

Friday, January 27th

TBA: Track & Field - Penn State National Open, Multi-Sport Facility & Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track (University Park, PA), BTN+

3pm: Women's Tennis vs. Washington State [ITA Kickoff Weekend], Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

7pm: Wrestling at North Carolina, Carmichael Arena (Chapel, NC), ACC Network Extra

Saturday, January 28th

TBA: Track & Field - Penn State National Open, Multi-Sport Facility & Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track (University Park, PA), BTN+

12pm: Men's Tennis vs. Nevada [ITA Kickoff Weekend], Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA)

12pm: Men's Basketball vs. Boston College, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Regional Sports Networks

3:30pm/6:30pm: Women's Tennis vs. Ole Miss/Princeton [ITA Kickoff Weekend], Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA)

Sunday, January 29th

10am/1pm: Men's Tennis vs. Ole Miss/Princeton [ITA Kickoff Weekend], Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA)

6pm: Women's Basketball vs. Virginia Tech, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

Monday, January 30th

7pm: Men's Basketball at Syracuse, JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY), ESPN

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

Griffin Schutz celebrates with his teammates after a goal during the Virginia men's lacrosse game against Lafayette at Klockner Stadium.
Lacrosse

Virginia Ranked No. 1 in Preseason Inside Lacrosse Media Poll

By Matt Newton
Virginia fifth year athlete Alix Still running in the 800 meters as part of the pentathlon at the Hokie Invitational at Rector Field House in Blacksburg.
All Sports

Alix Still's Strong Pentathlon Headlines UVA's Performances at the Hokie Invitational

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers players react on the bench against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Rises to No. 7 in Latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

By Matt Newton
Virginia associate head coach and wide receivers coach Marques Hagans warming up before the Virginia football game at Georgia Tech.
Football

Virginia's Marques Hagans Hired as Penn State's Wide Receivers Coach

By Matt Newton
Alex Walsh swims the breaststroke during the Virginia swimming & diving meet against Virginia Tech at the UVA Aquatic & Fitness Center.
All Sports

No. 1 UVA Women's Swim Defeats No. 4 NC State and No. 18 UNC in Tri-Meet

By Matt Newton
Alexander Kiefer and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg celebrate after winning a point in doubles play during the Virginia men's tennis match against UNC-Wilmington at Boar's Head Sports Club.
All Sports

No. 1 Virginia Men's Tennis Sweeps No. 11 Baylor 4-0

By Matt Newton
McKenna Dale and Yonta Vaughn playing defense during the Virginia women's basketball game at Notre Dame.
All Sports

UVA Women's Basketball Falls at No. 7 Notre Dame 76-54

By Matt Newton
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter and Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon.
Pro Hoos

Former Wahoos Hunter & Brogdon Shine on NBA Saturday Night

By Matt Newton