Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

Happy New Year Wahoos! Several Virginia sports teams are back in action this week, so we're resuming the Wahoos Weekly series where CavaliersNow gives you all the details on each of the UVA sporting events happening over the next several days.

The Virginia wrestling team continues to compete in the Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga as Michael Gioffre, Jack Gioffre, and Dylan Cedeno advanced to the second day of competition on Monday. The Cavaliers will then compete in a neutral site dual meet against George Mason on Saturday at St. Christopher's School in Richmond.

Divers from the UVA swimming & diving teams will compete in the Georgia Diving Invitational in Athens from Tuesday through Thursday.

Virginia men's basketball looks to start the new year off with a road win as the Cavaliers travel to play at Pittsburgh on Tuesday at 9pm. UVA then returns to Charlottesville to host Syracuse on Saturday at 5pm.

The Virginia women's basketball team begins a brutal stretch of three-consecutive games against ranked opponents. UVA plays at No. 7 Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash on Thursday night in Blacksburg and then visits No. 6 NC State on Sunday afternoon. Virginia will host No. 13 North Carolina next week.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Monday, January 2nd

11am: Wrestling - Southern Scuffle, McKenzie Arena (Chattanooga, TN), FloSports

Tuesday, January 3rd

TBA (1/3-1/5): Swimming & Diving - Georgia Diving Invitational, Gabrielsen Natatorium (Athens, GA)

9pm: Men's Basketball at Pittsburgh, Petersen Events Center (Pittsburgh, PA), ACC Network

Thursday, January 5th

7pm: Women's Basketball at Virginia Tech, Cassel Coliseum (Blacksburg, VA), ACC Regional Sports Network

Saturday, January 7th

TBA: Wrestling vs. George Mason, St. Christopher's School (Richmond, VA)

5pm: Men's Basketball vs. Syracuse, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

Sunday, January 8th

3pm: Women's Basketball at NC State, James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum (Raleigh, NC), ACC Regional Sports Network

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN