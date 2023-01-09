Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

With several winter and spring sports teams resuming competition, we've got another action-packed week of Virginia Cavaliers sports. This week, 10 Virginia sports teams will be inaction for a total of 16 UVA sporting events.

The Virginia men's basketball team hosts North Carolina in a marquee ACC matchup on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA will then head down to Tallahassee on Saturday for a rematch with Florida State. The Cavaliers defeated the Seminoles 62-57 back on December 3rd.

After dropping back-to-back road games against top ten opponents, UVA women's basketball will look to get back in the win column against North Carolina on Thursday night in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers will also host Boston College on Sunday afternoon.

The Virginia track & field teams have their first competition of 2023 this weekend, as the Cavaliers head to Blacksburg for the first of four indoor track & field events to be hosted by Virginia Tech over the next two months. UVA will compete in the Virginia Tech Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

UVA wrestling is set to compete in the Virginia Duals at the Hampton Coliseum this weekend. The Cavaliers will take on Ohio and Navy on Friday and Kent State and Maryland on Saturday.

The Virginia squash teams are scheduled to play a total of five matches this weekend at the McArthur Squash Center at Boar's Head in Charlottesville. UVA men's squash will host Rochester on Friday, Chatham on Saturday, and Drexel on Sunday. Virginia women's squash will face Chatham on Saturday and Drexel on Sunday.

The Virginia swimming & diving teams have their first dual meet since early November this weekend as the Cavaliers welcome Virginia Tech to the Aquatic & Fitness Center in Charlottesville. The meet will take place on Saturday, with the diving events beginning at 11am and the swimming events starting at 2pm.

Virginia men's tennis holds its spring dual tournaments this weekend at Boar's Head. UVA will face UNC-Wilmington and Richmond on Sunday to kick off 2023.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Tuesday, January 10th

9pm: Men's Basketball vs. North Carolina, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ESPN

Thursday, January 12th

7pm: Women's Basketball vs. North Carolina, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Friday, January 13th

TBA (1/13-1/14): Track & Field - Virginia Tech Invitational, Rector Field House (Blacksburg, VA)

11:30am: Wrestling vs. Ohio [Virginia Duals], Hampton Coliseum (Hampton, VA)

1pm: Wrestling vs. Navy [Virginia Duals], Hampton Coliseum (Hampton, VA)

5pm: Men's Squash vs. Rochester, McArthur Squash Center (Charlottesville, VA)

Saturday, January 14th

1pm: Women's Squash vs. Chatham, McArthur Squash Center (Charlottesville, VA)

1pm: Wrestling vs. Kent State [Virginia Duals], Hampton Coliseum (Hampton, VA)

2pm: Swimming & Diving vs. Virginia Tech, UVA Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, VA)

2:30pm: Wrestling vs. Maryland [Virginia Duals], Hampton Coliseum (Hampton, VA)

4pm: Men's Basketball at Florida State, Donald L. Tucker Civic Center (Tallahassee, FL), ESPN2

Sunday, January 15th

12pm: Men's Tennis vs. UNC-Wilmington, Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA)

12pm: Women's Basketball vs. Boston College, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

1pm: Men's and Women's Squash vs. Drexel, McArthur Squash Center (Charlottesville, VA)

5pm: Men's Tennis vs. Richmond, Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA)