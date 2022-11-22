Skip to main content

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week [11/22]

See the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the upcoming week
The fall sports seasons are beginning to wrap up, while the winter sports seasons are just getting started. This week, four Virginia sports teams will be in action for a total of seven UVA sporting events. 

The Virginia volleyball team concludes its season this week with matches at NC State on Wednesday and at North Carolina on Sunday. 

After picking up two road wins last week to remain unbeaten on the season, Coach Mox and the UVA women's basketball team return home for three games at John Paul Jones Arena this week. Virginia plays Campbell on Wednesday night and then will host the Cavalier Classic this weekend, featuring Minnesota, East Carolina, and Liberty. UVA plays Minnesota on Saturday and East Carolina on Sunday.

Now ranked the No. 5 team in the country after earning highly impressive wins over Baylor and Illinois in Las Vegas, Virginia men's basketball hosts Maryland Eastern Shore on Black Friday.

Some late-match heroics saved the UVA women's soccer season as the Cavaliers erased multiple second-half deficits to beat Penn State in overtime on Sunday. Now, Virginia heads out west to take on No. 1 seed UCLA in Los Angeles on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Women's Soccer Championship. The winner will advance to the College Cup.

The Virginia football team's final game of the season against Virginia Tech - originally scheduled for Saturday, November 26th - has been canceled and the UVA football season is officially over. 

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Wednesday, November 23rd

3pm: Volleyball at NC State, James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum (Raleigh, NC), ACC Network Extra

7pm: Women's Basketball vs. Campbell, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Friday, November 25th

6pm: Men's Basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

Saturday, November 26th

1pm: Volleyball at North Carolina, Carmichael Arena (Chapel Hill, NC), ACC Network Extra

2pm: Women's Basketball vs. Minnesota, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

9pm: Women's Soccer at UCLA - NCAA Quarterfinals, Wallis Annenberg Stadium (Los Angeles, CA), ESPN+

Sunday, November 27th

2pm: Women's Basketball vs. East Carolina, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

