Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week [11/7]

What an exciting time for Virginia athletics. The UVA men's and women's basketball seasons begin on Monday and a few of Virginia's fall sports are right in the midst of postseason play. As always, CavaliersNow has you covered with all the details on every UVA sporting event being played this week.

The Coach Mox era of Virginia women's basketball officially begins on Monday evening as the Cavaliers host George Washington as the first part of a season-opening double header for the UVA basketball programs. Virginia will then host UMBC on Thursday night before taking on Wake Forest in an early-season ACC test on Sunday afternoon at JPJ.

The Virginia men's basketball program begins its 14th season under Tony Bennett, hosting North Carolina Central on Monday night at JPJ. The Cavaliers will also host Monmouth on Friday night.

The Virginia squash teams begin their seasons this week. UVA men's squash hosts Navy at the McArthur Squash Center at Boar's Head on Tuesday to open the season. Then, both the Virginia men's and women's squash teams will face Yale on Saturday and Columbia on Sunday.

After defeating No. 6 seed Duke in the ACC quarterfinals on Sunday, the No. 3 seed Virginia men's soccer team travels to play No. 2 seed Syracuse on Wednesday at 5pm in the semifinals of the ACC Men's Soccer Championship. If the Cavaliers are victorious, they will advance to the title match on Sunday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

The Virginia women's soccer team will learn its NCAA Tournament fate on Monday at 4pm. The tournament is set to begin on Friday.

The UVA field hockey team has received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and will face Iowa in the first round on Friday afternoon in Evanston, Illinois. Virginia has been placed in the regional hosted by No. 2 seed and defending NCAA champion Northwestern. If the Cavaliers beat Iowa in the first round, they would likely face the Wildcats in the quarterfinals on Sunday, assuming Northwestern gets past the winner of the play-in match between Miami (Ohio) and Rider.

The Virginia volleyball team plays its final two home ACC matches of the season this weekend, beginning with the second half of the Commonwealth Clash against Virginia Tech on Friday night at Mem Gym. The Cavaliers will look to complete the season sweep over the Hokies. UVA will then host Wake Forest on Sunday afternoon.

Virginia cross country will race in the NCAA Southeast Regional on Friday at the E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky.

UVA wrestlers will compete in the Mountaineer Open and Mountaineer Invitational on Saturday at Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina.

The Virginia football team plays its final ACC home game of the season on Saturday, as the Cavaliers welcome the defending ACC Champion Pittsburgh Panthers to Scott Stadium.

Virginia rowing hosts the Rivanna Romp on Saturday at the Rivanna Reservoir in Earlysville, Virginia. UVA will race against Duke, Louisville, Navy, and UCF.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Monday, November 7th

5pm: Women's Basketball vs. George Washington, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

9pm: Men's Basketball vs. North Carolina Central, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Regional Sports Networks

Tuesday, November 8th

6pm: Men's Squash vs. Navy, McArthur Squash Center at Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA)

Wednesday, November 9th

5pm: Men's Soccer at Syracuse - ACC Semifinals, SU Soccer Stadium (Syracuse, NY), ACC Network

Thursday, November 10th

7pm: Women's Basketball vs. UMBC, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Friday, November 11th

3:30pm: Field Hockey vs. Iowa, Lakeside Field (Evanston, IL), TV TBA

7pm: Volleyball vs. Virginia Tech, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

9pm: Men's Basketball vs. Monmouth, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Regional Sports Networks

TBA: Women's Soccer - NCAA Championship First Round

TBA: Cross Country - NCAA Southeast Regional, E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park (Louisville, KY)



Saturday, November 12th

12pm: Football vs. Pittsburgh, Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

12pm: Women's Squash vs. Yale, McArthur Squash Center at Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA)

12pm: Men's Squash vs. Yale, McArthur Squash Center at Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA)

TBA: Wrestling - Mountaineer Open/Mountaineer Invitational, Varsity Gym (Boone, NC)

Sunday, November 13th

TBA: Rowing - Rivanna Romp vs. Duke, Louisville, Navy, and UCF, Rivanna Reservoir (Earlysville, VA)

12pm: Women's Squash vs. Columbia, McArthur Squash Center at Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA)

12pm: Men's Squash vs. Columbia, McArthur Squash Center at Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA)

2pm: Women's Basketball vs. Wake Forest, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA)

