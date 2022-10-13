Skip to main content

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

See the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the upcoming week
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Virginia football team is on a much-needed bye week, but there is still plenty of UVA sports activity going on this week. Eight Virginia sports teams will be in action for a total of 12 UVA sporting events this weekend.

Now ranked No. 13 in the country after suffering a loss and a draw last week, the UVA women's soccer team heads to Blacksburg on Thursday night to play Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash.

Winners of six-straight games, the No. 6 Virginia field hockey team is set for another pair of ranked matchups this weekend. UVA hosts No. 12 Wake Forest on Friday and then plays at No. 16 Liberty on Tuesday. 

Still in search of a first win in ACC play, the UVA volleyball team hosts Florida State on Friday and Miami on Sunday at Mem Gym. 

Virginia baseball continues its fall ball schedule and its intrasquad Orange & Blue World Series with games on Friday, Sunday, and Tuesday at Disharoon Park. 

UVA cross country hosts the Panorama Farms XC 23 Invitational in Earlysville on Saturday morning. 

UVA fans will get an early look at the Virginia men's and women's basketball teams at the annual Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet and get autographs from the players after the scrimmages. 

The Virginia men's soccer team plays at No. 18 Clemson on Saturday evening before returning home to host Hofstra on Tuesday night.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Thursday, October 13th

8pm: Women's Soccer at Virginia Tech, Thompson Field (Blacksburg, VA), ACC Network

Friday, October 14th

5pm: Field Hockey vs. Wake Forest, UVA Turf Field (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

6pm: Volleyball vs. Florida State, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

6pm: Baseball - Orange & Blue World Series, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA)

Saturday, October 15th

10am: Cross Country - Panorama Farms XC 23 Invitational, Panorama Farms (Earlysville, VA)

1:30pm: Men's & Women's Basketball - Blue-White Scrimmage, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA)

5:30pm: Men's Soccer at Clemson, Historic Riggs Field (Clemson, SC), TV TBA

Sunday, October 16th

1pm: Volleyball vs. Miami, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Time TBA: Baseball - Orange & Blue World Series, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA)

Tuesday, October 18th

4pm: Field Hockey at Liberty, Liberty Field Hockey Field (Lynchburg, VA), ESPN+

7pm: Men's Soccer vs. Hofstra, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

Time TBA: Baseball - Orange & Blue World Series, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA)

