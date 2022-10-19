Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

Another weekend, another action-packed few days of Virginia sports. 11 Cavalier sports teams will be in action this weekend for a total of 14 UVA sporting events.

The Virginia men's and women's tennis teams will compete in the ITA Atlantic Regional Championship this week, with the champions and finalists of the events earning invitations to the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego in early November. Individual players will compete in singles and doubles tournaments. Virginia will host the men's tennis ITA Atlantic Regional Championship at Boar's Head in Charlottesville, while the UVA women's tennis team travels to Blacksburg for the tournament.

The Virginia women's soccer team, which moved up to No. 8 in the country in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, hosts a pair of ACC foes this week at Klockner Stadium with matches against Wake Forest on Thursday at 7pm and against NC State on Sunday at 2pm.

After the bye week, the UVA football team is back in action to begin the second half of the season with a game against Georgia Tech on Thursday night in Atlanta as the Cavaliers take another shot at picking up their first ACC win of the season.

Virginia women's golf heads west to compete in the Stanford Intercollegiate from Friday through Sunday at the Stanford Golf Club. The UVA men's golf team will play in the Golf Club of Georgia Invitational this weekend in Alpharetta.

The No. 7 UVA field hockey team has a major showdown with No. 1 North Carolina on Friday at 4pm in Chapel Hill in a rematch of last year's ACC Championship Game. The Cavaliers will then host Kent State on Sunday at 12pm for Senior Day.

The two-time defending national champion Virginia women's swimming & diving team begins its quest for a three-peat this weekend. Both the UVA women's and men's swim & dive teams will commence the 2022-2023 season with a dual meet against Florida with the diving events taking place on Friday and the swim events happening on Saturday beginning at 10am at the UVA Aquatic & Fitness Center.

After picking up its first ACC win of the season last week, the Virginia volleyball team has another pair of home ACC matches this weekend at Mem Gym. UVA hosts No. 2 Louisville on Friday night and Notre Dame on Sunday at 1pm.

Virginia baseball hosts Maryland for a fall ball exhibition game on Saturday at 2pm at Disharoon Park. The game is open to the public and is free admission.

Finally, No. 24-ranked UVA men's soccer hosts No. 25 Wake Forest in a pivotal ACC matchup on Saturday at 7pm at Klockner Stadium.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Wednesday, October 19th

All day (10/19-10/24): Men's Tennis - ITA Atlantic Regional, Boar's Head Resort (Charlottesville, VA)

Thursday, October 20th

All day (10/20-10/24): Women's Tennis - ITA Atlantic Regional, Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center (Blacksburg, VA)

7pm: Women's Soccer vs. Wake Forest, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

7:30pm: Football at Georgia Tech, Bobby Dodd Stadium (Atlanta, GA), ESPN

Friday, October 21st

TBA: Women's Golf - Stanford Intercollegiate, Stanford Golf Club (Stanford, CA)

TBA: Men's Golf - Golf Club of Georgia Invitational, Golf Club of Georgia (Alpharetta, GA)

4pm: Field Hockey at North Carolina, Karen Shelton Stadium (Chapel Hill, NC)

5pm: Swimming & Diving vs. Florida, Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, VA)

7pm: Volleyball vs. Louisville, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Saturday, October 22nd

TBA: Women's Golf - Stanford Intercollegiate, Stanford Golf Club (Stanford, CA)

TBA: Men's Golf - Golf Club of Georgia Invitational, Golf Club of Georgia (Alpharetta, GA)

10am: Swimming & Diving vs. Florida, Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, VA)

2pm: Baseball vs. Maryland (Exhibition), Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA)

7pm: Men's Soccer vs. Wake Forest, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA)

Sunday, October 23rd

TBA: Women's Golf - Stanford Intercollegiate, Stanford Golf Club (Stanford, CA)

TBA: Men's Golf - Golf Club of Georgia Invitational, Golf Club of Georgia (Alpharetta, GA)

12pm: Field Hockey vs. Kent State (Senior Day), UVA Turf Field (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

1pm: Volleyball vs. Notre Dame, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

2pm: Women's Soccer vs. NC State, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA),