Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

We've got another full week of Virginia Cavaliers sports on deck. Nine UVA sports teams will be in action this weekend for a total of 10 Virginia sporting events.

The Virginia field hockey team, now ranked No. 5 in the country, concludes its regular season with a showdown against No. 2 Maryland on Wednesday in College Park. The bracket will then be finalized for the 2022 ACC Field Hockey Championship, which begins November 1st in Durham, North Carolina.

No. 8 UVA women's soccer plays its regular season finale at Miami on Thursday night and then the 2022 ACC Women's Soccer Championship will begin on Sunday.

No. 18 Virginia men's soccer concludes the regular season at North Carolina on Saturday at 7pm in Chapel Hill. UVA currently holds the first place spot in the ACC Coastal standings and is tied for first in the overall ACC standings with Syracuse. A win over North Carolina will guarantee the Cavaliers at least a share of the ACC regular season title and will secure the No. 1 seed for the 2022 ACC Men's Soccer Championship, which begins November 2nd.

The UVA men's tennis team will have players competing in the Halloween Clash in Blacksburg, while the Virginia women's tennis team will participate in the Tennessee Invitational in Knoxville this weekend.

For the first time since 2014, UVA will host the ACC Cross Country Championships at Panorama Farms in Earlysville, Virginia on Friday morning.

After sweeping an ACC opponent for the first time since 2019 in a 3-0 win over Notre Dame on Sunday, the UVA volleyball team looks to continue that momentum with a pair of road matches this weekend. Virginia plays at Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash on Friday night and then visits Wake Forest on Sunday afternoon in Winston-Salem.

After outscoring Maryland by a combined 18-5 margin in 14 innings of exhibition action on Saturday at the Dish, the UVA baseball team plays its second fall ball scrimmage at East Carolina on Saturday in Greenville, North Carolina.

The Virginia football team, which picked up its first ACC win of the season last Thursday at Georgia Tech, looks to make it two in a row as Miami comes to Scott Stadium on Saturday at 12:30pm.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Wednesday, October 26th

5pm: Field Hockey at Maryland, Maryland Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex (College Park, MD), Big Ten+ (Paid Subscription)

Thursday, October 27th

6pm: Women's Soccer at Miami, Cobb Stadium (Coral Gables, FL), ACC Network Extra

Friday, October 28th

All day (10/28-10/30): Men's Tennis - Halloween Clash, Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center (Blacksburg, VA)

All day (10/28-10/30): Women's Tennis - Tennessee Invitational, Goodfriend Tennis Center (Knoxville, TN)

10:40am: Cross Country - ACC Cross Country Championships, Panorama Farms (Charlottesville, VA)

6pm: Volleyball at Virginia Tech, Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, VA), ACC Network Extra

7pm: Men's Soccer at North Carolina, Dorrance Field (Chapel Hill, NC), ACC Network Extra

Saturday, October 29th

12pm: Baseball at East Carolina (Exhibition), Clark-LeClair Stadium (Greenville, NC)

12:30pm: Football vs. Miami, Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Regional Sports Networks

Sunday, October 30th

1pm: Volleyball at Wake Forest, Reynolds Gymnasium (Winston-Salem, NC), ACC Network Extra

TBA: Women's Soccer - ACC Championships, TBA

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNow