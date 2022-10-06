Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

It's homecomings weekend at the University of Virginia, so naturally the Cavaliers will be hosting a number of sporting events in Charlottesville in the next few days. Six Virginia sports teams will be in action for a total of nine UVA sporting events this weekend.

After picking up a big-time road win at No. 4 Duke on Sunday, the No. 2 Virginia women's soccer team returns home for yet another top-five ACC matchup. UVA hosts No. 3 Florida State in a Thursday-night showdown at 8pm at Klockner Stadium. The Cavaliers will also host Syracuse on Sunday at 2pm.

Virginia men's tennis heads to Richmond for a tournament this weekend and will play individual matches on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Chris Rodesch, Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, and Inaki Montes are also competing in the ITA Men's All-American Championships this week in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Winners of four-consecutive matches, the No. 6 UVA field hockey team faces No. 25 Duke in Durham on Friday evening. Virginia will then host Miami (Ohio) on Sunday afternoon.

Virginia volleyball plays a pair of road matches this weekend at No. 10 Georgia Tech on Friday and at Clemson on Sunday.

The No. 21 UVA men's soccer team will look to bounce back from its loss to No. 10 Denver earlier this week in a major matchup with No. 2 Duke on Friday night at Klockner Stadium. The Cavaliers and Blue Devils will battle for first place in the ACC Coastal division.

And of course, the homecomings game for UVA football takes place on Saturday at noon at Scott Stadium as the Cavaliers look to capture their first ACC win of the season against Louisville.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Thursday, October 6th

8pm: Women's Soccer vs. Florida State, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

Friday, October 7th

All day (10/7-10/9): Men's Tennis - Richmond Invitational (Richmond, VA)

6pm: Field Hockey at Duke, Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium (Durham, NC), ACC Network Extra

7pm: Volleyball at Georgia Tech, O'Keefe Gymnasium (Atlanta, GA), ACC Network Extra

7pm: Men's Soccer vs. Duke, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Saturday, October 8th

12pm: Football vs. Louisville, Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

Sunday, October 9th

1pm: Volleyball at Clemson, Jervey Gym (Clemson, SC), ACC Network Extra

1pm: Field Hockey vs. Miami (Ohio), UVA Turf Field (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

2pm: Women's Soccer vs. Syracuse, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra)