Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

Olivia Taylor/Virginia Athletics

See the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the upcoming week
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

We've got another big week of UVA sports ahead of us, although most of the events for the upcoming week will take place away from Charlottesville. Nine Virginia sports teams will be in action for a total of 12 UVA sporting events this weekend.

After suffering back-to-back heartbreaking five-set losses to begin ACC play last weekend, the UVA volleyball team looks to bounce back this week. The Cavaliers face a tough matchup at home against No. 10 Pittsburgh on Wednesday at 8pm at Mem Gym before playing at Duke on Sunday afternoon to begin a stretch of three-consecutive road matches. 

The No. 7-ranked Virginia field hockey team continues a brutal stretch of seven-straight matches against ranked opponents with two home games against ranked foes this weekend in Charlottesville. UVA hosts No. 5 Louisville on Friday at 3pm and No. 19 William & Mary on Sunday at 1pm.

UVA softball begins its fall ball schedule with a pair of road exhibition matches at Radford on Friday and Liberty on Sunday. 

Virginia women's soccer, which held its spot as the No. 2-ranked team in the country despite suffering a loss for the first time all season last week, heads to Durham for a big-time top five showdown at No. 4 Duke on Friday night. 

The UVA men's soccer team, fresh off of a major upset win at No. 3 Syracuse on Saturday, faces another big challenge as the Cavaliers travel to Pittsburgh to take on the 10th-ranked Panthers on Friday night. Virginia will then host No. 13 Denver for a non-conference matchup on Tuesday night at Klockner. 

UVA women's tennis will compete in the ITA All-American Championships starting October 1st in Cary, North Carolina. 

Virginia football looks to pick up its first ACC win of the season and avoid dropping to below .500 overall for the first time since 2020 when the Cavaliers head to Durham to take on Duke on Saturday night. 

Both the Virginia men's and women's golf teams will compete in tournaments on Monday and Tuesday. UVA men's golf is set to play in the Maidstone Invitational in Long Island, while Virginia women's golf will play in the Windy City Collegiate Classic in Highland Park, Illinois. 

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Wednesday, September 28th

8pm: Volleyball vs. Pittsburgh, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

Friday, September 30th

3pm: Field Hockey vs. Louisville, UVA Turf Field (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

5:30pm: Softball at Radford (EXH), Radford Softball Stadium (Radford, VA)

7pm: Women's Soccer at Duke, Koskinen Stadium (Durham, NC), ACC Network Extra

7pm: Men's Soccer at Pittsburgh, Ambrose Urbanic Field (Pittsburgh, PA), ACC Network Extra

Saturday, October 1st

All Day (Oct 1-9): Women's Tennis - ITA All-American Championships, Cary Tennis Park (Cary, NC)

7:30pm: Football at Duke, Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, NC), ACC Regional Sports Networks

Sunday, October 2nd

4pm: Volleyball at Duke, Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, NC), ACC Network

Monday, October 3rd

TBA: Women's Golf - Windy City Collegiate Classic, Exmoor Country Club (Highland Park, IL)

TBA: Men's Golf - Maidstone Invitational, Maidstone Golf Club (Long Island, NY)

Tuesday, October 4th

TBA: Women's Golf - Windy City Collegiate Classic, Exmoor Country Club (Highland Park, IL)

TBA: Men's Golf - Maidstone Invitational, Maidstone Golf Club (Long Island, NY)

4pm: Softball at Liberty (EXH), Kamphuis Field (Lynchburg, VA)

6pm: Men's Soccer vs. Denver, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

