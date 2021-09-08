Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

There are ten Virginia sporting events this week and seven different Cavaliers sports teams in action.

The No. 3 Virginia women’s soccer team looks to stay undefeated as the Cavaliers play two matches this weekend. The Hoos will host No. 14 Penn State on Thursday night and Oklahoma on Sunday at noon, with both games taking place at Klockner Stadium. The UVA volleyball team plays in its third tournament of the season this weekend at the VCU Invitational in Richmond. The Cavaliers, now 3-2 on the season, will play VCU on Friday at 4pm before facing a very tough test against No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday at 2pm. Virginia men’s soccer hopes to bounce back after its first loss of the season against Maryland on Monday as the Cavaliers host Syracuse in their first ACC game on Friday night. UVA will also host UNC Greensboro on Tuesday at 7pm. UVA field hockey, now ranked No. 10 in the country, plays against Miami (Ohio) at the Turf Field on Friday night. The UVA men’s and women’s golf teams play for the first time this season at the Wolverine Invitational in Ann Arbor on Monday and Tuesday. Finally, the Virginia football team looks to build on its strong start to the season with a game against Big Ten opponent Illinois on Saturday morning. Kickoff is set for 11am at Scott Stadium.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Thursday, September 9th

8pm: Women’s Soccer vs. Penn State, Klockner Stadium, ACC Network

Friday, September 10th

4pm: Volleyball at VCU, Siegel Center (Richmond), ESPN+

7pm: Men’s Soccer vs. Syracuse, Klockner Stadium, ACC Network Extra

7pm: Field Hockey vs. Miami (Ohio), UVA Turf Field, ACC Network Extra

Saturday, September 11th

11am: Football vs. Illinois, Scott Stadium, ACC Network

2pm: Volleyball vs. Ohio State, Siegel Center (Richmond)

Sunday, September 12th

12pm: Women’s Soccer vs. Oklahoma, Klockner Stadium, ACC Network Extra

Monday, September 13th

TBA: Men’s Golf Wolverine Invitational, University of Michigan Golf Course (Ann Arbor)

Tuesday, September 14th

TBA: Women’s Golf Wolverine Invitational, University of Michigan Golf Course (Ann Arbor)

7pm: Men’s Soccer vs. UNC Greensboro, Klockner Stadium, ACC Network Extra