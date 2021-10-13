Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

See the full slate of UVA sporting events for the upcoming week

Nine Virginia sports teams will be in action this week for a total of ten UVA sporting events.

The UVA women’s tennis team continues to play in the ITF World Tennis Tour this week, ending on October 17th.

The Virginia cross country team will participate in its final regular season event on Friday, as the Hoos host the XC23 Invitational at Panorama Farms in Earlysville, Virginia. It will be the last event before the Cavaliers head to the ACC Championships at Notre Dame on October 29th.

The UVA men’s tennis team plays in the ITA Atlantic Regional Qualifier at the Naval Academy in Annapolis from October 15th through October 18th.

Virginia volleyball takes a weekend trip to Florida for the first two of a stretch of four-consecutive road ACC matches. The Cavaliers play at Florida State on Friday and at Miami on Sunday.

UVA men’s soccer plays the first of its final three games of the regular season with a match at NC State on Friday night.

The Virginia swimming & diving teams have their first meet of the season this weekend in Berkeley against California.

UVA football went on the road and got two straight wins on last-second missed field goals. Now, the Hoos return home and hope for a less dramatic victory over Duke in the Homecomings game.

The No. 14 Virginia field hockey team gets a second crack at No. 18 Old Dominion, who rallied to defeat the Cavaliers 2-1 in Charlottesville on September 26th. If the Hoos want revenge, they’ll have to take down the Monarchs on their home turf in what will be UVA’s eighth straight match against a ranked opponent.

Finally, No. 2 UVA women’s soccer begins a stretch of three final home games of the regular season with a match against No. 17 Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Friday, October 15th

10am: Cross Country XC23 Invitational, Panorama Farms (Earlysville, Virginia)

All day (through 10/18): Men’s Tennis ITA Atlantic Regional Qualifier, U.S. Naval Academy (Annapolis, Maryland)

6:30pm: Volleyball at Florida State, Tully Gymnasium (Tallahassee, Florida), ACC Network Extra

8pm: Men’s Soccer at NC State, Dail Soccer Field (Raleigh, North Carolina), Regional Sports Networks

8pm (through 10/16): Swimming & Diving at California, Spieker Aquatic Complex (Berkeley, California)

Saturday, October 16h

12:30pm: Football vs. Duke, Scott Stadium. ACC Regional Sports Networks

Sunday, October 17th

1pm: Volleyball at Miami, Knight Complex (Coral Gables, Florida), ACC Network Extra

1pm: Field Hockey at Old Dominion, L.R. Hill Sports Complex (Norfolk, Virginia), Monarchs All-Access Stream

3pm: Women’s Soccer vs. Notre Dame, Klockner Stadium, ACC Network

All day (10/11-10/17): Women’s Tennis ITF World Tennis Tour (Florence, South Carolina)