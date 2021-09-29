Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

See the full slate of UVA sporting events for the upcoming week

Ten Virginia sports teams will be in action this week for a total of 13 UVA sporting events.

The UVA volleyball team, fresh off of a victory over North Carolina on Sunday for its first ACC win since 2019, has two more games against ACC opponents this week. Virginia faces a very tough test on Wednesday night at No. 2 and undefeated Pittsburgh before returning home for a match against Duke on Sunday afternoon.

Virginia football looks to snap a two-game losing streak as the Hoos head to Miami for a Thursday night matchup against the Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Virginia cross country team will compete at the Joe Piane Invitational at Notre Dame on Saturday. The women’s cross country team will race against 57 other teams, while the men’s team races with 51 other teams at the Burke Golf Course in South Bend, Indiana.

This week begins a busy stretch for the UVA tennis program, as both the men’s and women’s tennis teams participate in ITA tournaments starting this weekend. From October 1st through October 4th, the Virginia women’s tennis team will play in the ITA Atlantic Regional Qualifier at Liberty University. The Hoos will also compete in the ITA All-American Championships in Charleston, South Carolina from October 4th through October 10th. The UVA men’s tennis team will also compete in the ITA All-American Championships at Tulsa from October 2nd through October 10th.

The UVA field hockey team, now ranked No. 14 in the country, will host No. 20 Duke on Friday.

Following a huge comeback win over VCU on Tuesday night, the UVA men’s soccer team heads to South Bend on Friday for a match against Notre Dame, before returning home to play UNC-Wilmington on Tuesday.

The No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer team looks to stay hot with a huge matchup against No. 5 North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Sunday.

Finally, the UVA men’s and women’s golf teams will be in action on Monday and Tuesday of next week. The men’s team plays in the Hamptons Intercollegiate at the Maidstone Club in New York, while the women’s team competes in the Windy City Collegiate at the Westmoreland Country Club in Illinois.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Wednesday, September 29th

7pm: Volleyball at Pittsburgh, Fitzgerald Field House, ACC Network

Thursday, September 30th

7:30pm: Football at Miami, Hard Rock Stadium, ESPN

Friday, October 1st

12pm: Cross Country Joe Piane - Notre Dame Invitational, Burke Golf Course (South Bend)

All Day (through 10/4): Women’s Tennis ITA Atlantic Regional Qualifier, Liberty Tennis Complex (Lynchburg)

5pm: Field Hockey vs. Duke, UVA Turf Field, ACC Network Extra

6pm: Men’s Soccer at Notre Dame, Alumni Stadium (South Bend), ACC Network

Saturday, October 2nd

All Day (through 10/10): Men’s Tennis ITA All-American Championships, Michael D. Case Tennis Center (Tulsa)

Sunday, October 3rd

1pm: Women’s Soccer at North Carolina, Dorrance Field (Chapel Hill), ACC Network

3pm: Volleyball vs. Duke, Memorial Gymnasium, ACC Network

Monday, October 4th

TBA (through 10/5): Women’s Golf Windy City Collegiate, Westmoreland Country Club (Wilmette, Illinois)

TBA (through 10/5): Men’s Golf Hamptons Intercollegiate, Maidstone Club (East Hampton, New York)

All Day (through 10/10): Women’s Tennis ITA All-American Championships, LTP Tennis Club (Mount Pleasant, South Carolina)

Tuesday, October 5th

7pm: Men’s Soccer vs. UNC-Wilmington, Klockner Stadium, ACC Network Extra

