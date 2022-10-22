WATCH: Virginia Women's Swim & Dive Unveils National Championship Banner
Watch the UVA women's swimming & diving team unveil the banner for their second-consecutive national title
The Virginia women's swimming and diving team begins its quest for a three-peat this weekend, as UVA hosts Florida in a dual-meet at the Aquatic & Fitness Center in Charlottesville.
But before the Cavaliers could begin this season, they had to take a moment to celebrate their second-consecutive national title. Watch the video below to see Virginia unveil the banner celebrating the 2022 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving National Championship:
