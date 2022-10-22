Skip to main content
WATCH: Virginia Women's Swim & Dive Unveils National Championship Banner

WATCH: Virginia Women's Swim & Dive Unveils National Championship Banner

Watch the UVA women's swimming & diving team unveil the banner for their second-consecutive national title
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Virginia women's swimming and diving team begins its quest for a three-peat this weekend, as UVA hosts Florida in a dual-meet at the Aquatic & Fitness Center in Charlottesville. 

But before the Cavaliers could begin this season, they had to take a moment to celebrate their second-consecutive national title. Watch the video below to see Virginia unveil the banner celebrating the 2022 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving National Championship:

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNow

Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Nick Jackson celebrates with teammate Anthony Johnson after recovering a fumble against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.
Football

Virginia Defense Gets Back on Track in Atlanta

By Matt Newton
Virginia field hockey plays at No. 1 North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
All Sports

No. 7 UVA Field Hockey Falls at No. 1 North Carolina 3-1

By Matt Newton
Gretchen and Alex Walsh modeling two of their swimsuits as part of the Sporti x Alex + Gretchen Walsh collection on SwimOutlet.com.
All Sports

Alex & Gretchen Walsh: Dynamic UVA Duo Launches Swimsuit Collection With Sporti

By Matt Newton
Alexa Spaanstra dribbles the ball forward during the Virginia women's soccer match vs. Wake Forest at Klockner Stadium.
All Sports

No. 8 Virginia Women's Soccer Shuts Out Wake Forest 1-0

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (3) catches a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Football

Twitter Reacts to Dontayvion Wicks' Highlight Touchdown

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers running back Xavier Brown (20) is tackled by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee (29) in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Football

Virginia Wins Ugly, Downs Georgia Tech 16-9 for First ACC Victory

By Matt Newton
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims and Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong.
Football

Virginia Football vs. Georgia Tech | Scores and Updates

By Matt Newton
Virginia women's basketball forward Sam Brunelle signs autographs for fans after the Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena.
All Sports

Sam Brunelle Named to Watch List for Katrina McClain Power Forward Award

By Matt Newton