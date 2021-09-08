Former Wahoo Zed Williams Leads Whipsnakes to PLL Title Game

Williams and the Whipsnakes look to three-peat as Premier Lacrosse League Champions

Zed Williams is built for the Premier Lacrosse League playoffs.

The former Virginia men’s lacrosse standout led the Whipsnakes to their third consecutive Premier Lacrosse League Championship Game appearance with a five-goal performance in the semifinals against the Waterdogs on Sunday.

Williams has tallied an astounding 16 goals in his last three postseason games, stretching back to last year’s title game.

In the 2020 PLL Championship Game, the Whipsnakes trailed the Chaos 6-2 in the second half and 6-3 early in the fourth quarter. Williams scored five of his six goals in the fourth quarter as part of a 10-0 Whipsnakes run to take the lead and win the Championship 12-6.

Williams had as many goals as the Chaos by himself and was named the Jim Brown MVP of the Tournament.

In 2021, Williams continued his dominant run, leading the PLL in goals scored with 23 on the season as the Whipsnakes earned the fifth-seed in the playoffs.

In the quarterfinals against the 4th-seeded Redwoods, Williams carried the Whipsnakes with nine points on three assists and five goals, including a two-point goal. Maryland Alum Matt Rambo scored the game-winning goal with less than a minute remaining to send the Whipsnakes to the semifinals.

Against the top-seeded Waterdogs in the semifinals on Sunday, Williams had yet another impressive performance, scoring five goals to lead the Whipsnakes to a 14-10 victory and back to the PLL Championship Game for the third-straight year.

Williams and the Whipsnakes will face the Chaos in a rematch of last year’s title game on September 19th in Washington D.C.

In just the third season of the Premier Lacrosse League, the Whipsnakes will look to prolong their reign as the only team to win the PLL Championship.