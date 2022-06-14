College World Series Bracket and Schedule | NCAA Baseball Tournament

See the bracket and schedule for the 2022 College World Series

The 2022 College World Series field is set. Here are the eight champions of the Super Regional round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament who have punched their ticket to Omaha:

Notre Dame

Texas

Texas A&M

Oklahoma

Stanford

Arkansas

Ole Miss

Auburn

See below for the full bracket, schedule, matchups, and TV info for the 2022 College World Series (all times Eastern):

Friday, June 17 [Bracket 1]

Game 1 (2pm): Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma (ESPN)

Game 2 (7pm): Texas vs. Notre Dame (ESPN)

Saturday, June 18 [Bracket 2]

Game 3 (2pm): Stanford vs. Arkansas (ESPN)

Game 4 (7pm): Auburn vs. Ole Miss (ESPN2)

Sunday, June 19 [Bracket 1]

Game 5 (2pm): Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser (ESPN)

Game 6 (7pm): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (ESPN2)

Monday, June 20 [Bracket 2]

Game 7 (2pm): Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser (ESPN)

Game 8 (7pm): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 21

Game 9 [Bracket 1] (2pm): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser (ESPN)

Game 10 [Bracket 2] (7pm): Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser (ESPN)

Wednesday, June 22

Game 11 [Bracket 1] (2pm): Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner (ESPN)

Game 12 [Bracket 2] (7pm): Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner (ESPN)

Thursday, June 23 [if necessary]

TBD (ESPN): Bracket 1 winner-take-all

TBD (ESPN2): Bracket 2 winner-take-all

College World Series Finals

Game One: Saturday, June 25th at 7pm (ESPN)

Game Two: Sunday, June 26th at 3pm (ESPN)

Game Three (if necessary): Monday, June 27th at 7pm (ESPN)

See the full bracket for the College World Series below (all times Central):