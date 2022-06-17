Skip to main content

2022 College World Series Score Updates and Schedule

Score updates for every game in the 2022 College Baseball World Series

See live score updates for every game in the 2022 College Baseball World Series from the double-elimination round all the way to the championship series when the 2022 NCAA Baseball National Champion is crowned. 

This scoreboard will be updated following the conclusion of each game:

Friday, June 17 [Bracket 1]

Game 1 (2pm): Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma (ESPN)
Game 2 (7pm): Texas vs. Notre Dame (ESPN)

Saturday, June 18 [Bracket 2]

Game 3 (2pm): Stanford vs. Arkansas (ESPN)
Game 4 (7pm): Auburn vs. Ole Miss (ESPN2)

Sunday, June 19 [Bracket 1]

Game 5 (2pm): Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser (ESPN)
Game 6 (7pm): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (ESPN2)

Monday, June 20 [Bracket 2]

Game 7 (2pm): Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser (ESPN)
Game 8 (7pm): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 21

Game 9 [Bracket 1] (2pm): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser (ESPN)
Game 10 [Bracket 2] (7pm): Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser (ESPN)

Wednesday, June 22

Game 11 [Bracket 1] (2pm): Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner (ESPN)
Game 12 [Bracket 2] (7pm): Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner (ESPN)

Thursday, June 23 [if necessary]

TBD (ESPN): Bracket 1 winner-take-all
TBD (ESPN2): Bracket 2 winner-take-all

College World Series Finals

Game One: Saturday, June 25th at 7pm (ESPN)
Game Two: Sunday, June 26th at 3pm (ESPN)
Game Three (if necessary): Monday, June 27th at 7pm (ESPN)

See the full bracket for the College World Series below (all times Central): 

2022 College World Series Bracket

