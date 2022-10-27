2023 Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame Class Announced

The Virginia baseball program announced the 2023 inductees to the Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame on Thursday. Ernie Clement (2015-2017), Kyle Crockett (2011-2013), Adam Haseley (2015-2017), Joe Hicks (1951-1953), and Pavin Smith (2015-2017) will be inducted to the Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the Step Up to the Plate UVA baseball preseason event on January 21st, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena.

A two-time All-ACC selection as both a second-baseman and a shortstop, Ernie Clement (2015-2017) was an integral member of the 2015 Virginia baseball National Championship team. He delivered a walk-off two-run single in the Super Regionals against Maryland to send the Cavaliers to the College World Series and had the go-ahead hit in three of UVA's ten NCAA Tournament wins in 2015. Clement was drafted in the 4th round by Cleveland and made his MLB debut on June 13th, 2021.

Watch Casey Saucke introduce Ernie Clement:

Kyle Crockett (2011-2013) finished his UVA career with a 1.98 ERA, the second-lowest by a Cavalier pitcher in program history. In 2013, Crockett saved 12 games, was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Charlottesville Regional, a First-Team All-ACC Selection, and a NCBWA Third-Team All-American. Crockett was drafted by Cleveland in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

Watch Jake Berry introduce Kyle Crockett:

One of the best two-way players in UVA baseball history, Adam Haseley (2015-2017) started all 68 games as a freshman on Virginia's 2015 National Championship team. Haseley was the first player since 1958 to start on the mound and lead off in a College World Series game. He pitched five innings in a combined shutout in game two against Vanderbilt to keep UVA's season alive. His 185 career runs rank third-all time at Virginia. Haseley was a First-Team All-ACC selection in 2017 and earned All-America honors in both the 2016 and 2017 seasons before getting drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies with the 8th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft.

Watch Kyle Teel introduce Adam Haseley:

Joe Hicks (1951-1953) helped lead UVA to Big Six Championships in 1951 and 1953, pacing the Cavaliers at the plate with a batting average of .385 as well as on the mound, pitching 27.2 innings and earning two wins. He played five seasons of Major League Baseball with the Chicago White Sox, Washington Senators, and New York Mets.

Watch Griff O'Ferrall introduce Joe Hicks:

As a true freshman in 2015, Pavin Smith earned Freshman All-America honors after hitting four postseason home-runs, including a two-run homer to tie game three of the College World Series finals against Vanderbilt. Smith's 77 RBI in 2017 were the most in program history until Jake Gelof surpassed that mark this past season. He was selected to the All-ACC Second Team in 2016 and the All-ACC First Team in 2017. His 178 career RBIs are four shy of the UVA program record. Smith was drafted with the 7th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Watch Jake Gelof introduce Pavin Smith:

For more information on the induction of the 2023 Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame Class and the Step Up to the Plate event at John Paul Jones Arena, see: 21ST VIRGINIA BASEBALL STEP UP TO THE PLATE

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

See more Virginia baseball news and content: Virginia Baseball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated