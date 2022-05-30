Skip to main content
NCAA Baseball Tournament Regional Host Sites Announced

Photo courtesy of Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel

See the 16 schools that will serve as regional host sites for the NCAA Baseball Tournament

The NCAA announced the 16 teams that will host regionals at the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament on Sunday night. Here are the 16 schools that will serve as host sites for NCAA Tournament regionals: 

Auburn Regional - Auburn

Austin Regional - Texas

Blacksburg Regional - Virginia Tech

Chapel Hill Regional - North Carolina

College Park Regional - Maryland

College Station Regional - Texas A&M

Coral Gables Regional - Miami

Corvallis Regional - Oregon State

Gainesville Regional - Florida

Greenville Regional - East Carolina

Hattiesburg Regional - Southern Miss

Knoxville Regional - Tennessee

Louisville Regional - Louisville

Stanford Regional - Stanford

Statesboro Regional - Georgia Southern

Stillwater Regional - Oklahoma State

The entire 64-team field for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament will be announced on Monday at noon (ET) on ESPN2. 

2022 NCAA Division I baseball tournament: Schedule

  • Selection show: Noon ET on Monday, May 30, on ESPN2
  • Regionals: Friday, June 3 through Monday, June 6
  • Super Regionals: Friday, June 10 through Monday, June 13
  • CWS opening celebration day: Thursday, June 16
  • First day of CWS games — Friday, June 17
  • CWS Finals — Start Saturday, June 25 (best out of 3)

