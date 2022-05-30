NCAA Baseball Tournament Regional Host Sites Announced
The NCAA announced the 16 teams that will host regionals at the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament on Sunday night. Here are the 16 schools that will serve as host sites for NCAA Tournament regionals:
Auburn Regional - Auburn
Austin Regional - Texas
Blacksburg Regional - Virginia Tech
Chapel Hill Regional - North Carolina
College Park Regional - Maryland
College Station Regional - Texas A&M
Coral Gables Regional - Miami
Corvallis Regional - Oregon State
Gainesville Regional - Florida
Greenville Regional - East Carolina
Hattiesburg Regional - Southern Miss
Knoxville Regional - Tennessee
Louisville Regional - Louisville
Stanford Regional - Stanford
Statesboro Regional - Georgia Southern
Stillwater Regional - Oklahoma State
The entire 64-team field for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament will be announced on Monday at noon (ET) on ESPN2.
2022 NCAA Division I baseball tournament: Schedule
- Selection show: Noon ET on Monday, May 30, on ESPN2
- Regionals: Friday, June 3 through Monday, June 6
- Super Regionals: Friday, June 10 through Monday, June 13
- CWS opening celebration day: Thursday, June 16
- First day of CWS games — Friday, June 17
- CWS Finals — Start Saturday, June 25 (best out of 3)