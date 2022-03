Complete 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket | March Madness

See the full 68-team field and first round matchups for the NCAA men's basketball tournament

The 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament bracket was revealed on Selection Sunday. Here is the full 68-team field and first round matchups:

2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

First Four

Midwest - No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Texas A&M - Corpus Christi (Tuesday)

East - No. 12 Wyoming vs. No. 12 Indiana (Tuesday)

West - No. 11 Rutgers vs. No. 11 Notre Dame (Wednesday)

South - No. 16 Wright State vs. No. 16 Bryant (Wednesday)

West

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State

No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis

No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Rutgers/Notre Dame

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Cal-State Fullerton

South

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State/Bryant

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU

No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB

No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga

No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware Blue Hens

Midwest

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Texas A&M - Corpus Christi

No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton

No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State

No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate

No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Miami

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State

East

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette

No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 Wyoming/Indiana

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's

Conference Tally - Multiple Bids

Big Ten - 9 teams

Big East - 6 teams

Big 12 - 6 teams

SEC - 6 teams

ACC - 5 teams

Mountain West - 4 teams

West Coast - 3 teams

Pac-12 - 3 teams

American - 2 teams

Atlantic 10 - 2 teams

Standby Teams

Replacement 1: Dayton

Replacement 2: Oklahoma

Replacement 3: SMU

Replacement 4 : Texas A&M