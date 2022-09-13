ACC Announces 2022-2023 Men's Basketball Composite Schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference released the complete composite schedule for the 2022-2023 men's basketball season on Tuesday afternoon.

See the full conference schedule below:

The 2022-2023 ACC men's basketball schedule begins on December 2nd with a pair of matchups between Pittsburgh and NC State and Wake Forest and Clemson and ends with the regular season finale on Saturday, March 4th.

Game times and TV details for each game will be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled to announce this year’s ACC men’s basketball schedule as there is tremendous anticipation surrounding the upcoming season,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “The schedule will once again feature incredibly competitive games and we look forward to watching our amazing student-athletes and programs compete for championships. There’s never a shortage of excitement when it comes to ACC basketball – especially after another incredible postseason that our league enjoyed last year – and we appreciate our television partners making every game accessible to our fans.”

The 2023 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament will take place at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina from Tuesday, March 7th through Saturday, March 11th.