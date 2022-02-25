Skip to main content

College Basketball Bracketology: How Many ACC Teams Will Make the NCAA Tournament?

See where each ACC team sits in the latest college basketball March Madness projections

Checking in on the latest NCAA March Madness bracket projections per ESPN's Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports' Jerry Palm to see where each ACC men's basketball team sits in the latest NCAA Tournament forecast. 

Note: each bracket was updated on February 25th. 

Duke

Jeremy Roach and Paolo Banchero, Duke Blue Devils men's basketball

Record: 24-4, 14-3 ACC

NET: 12th

Lunardi (ESPN): No. 2 - West

Palm (CBS): No. 2 - West

Notre Dame

Paul Atkinson Jr., Notre Dame Fighting Irish men's basketball

Record: 20-8, 13-4 ACC

NET: 55th

Lunardi (ESPN): No. 9 - East

Palm (CBS): No. 9 - Midwest

Miami

Kameron McGusty, Miami Hurricanes men's basketball

Record: 20-8, 12-5 ACC

NET: 61st

Lunardi (ESPN): No. 9 - West

Palm (CBS): No. 11 - East

North Carolina

Armando Bacot and Brady Manek, North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball

Record: 20-8, 12-5 ACC

NET: 41st

Lunardi (ESPN): No. 11 - South

Palm (CBS): First 4 Out (second team out behind Rutgers)

Wake Forest

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest Demon Deacons men's basketball

Record: 21-8, 11-7 ACC

NET: 42nd

Lunardi (ESPN): No. 10 - East

Palm (CBS): No. 12 - Midwest (First Four vs. No. 12 Florida - Palm currently has Wake as the last team in the NCAA Tournament)

Virginia

Kihei Clark, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball

Record: 17-11, 11-7 ACC

NET: 80th

Lunardi (ESPN): Next Four Out (Lunardi currently has Virginia as the seventh team out behind SMU, San Diego State, BYU, Dayton, Oregon, and St. Bonaventure)

Palm (CBS): not included

Virginia Tech

Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech Hokies men's basketball

Record: 17-11, 9-8 ACC)

NET: 40th

Lunardi (ESPN): "Next" Next Four Out (Lunardi currently has Virginia Tech as the ninth team out)

Palm (CBS): not included

