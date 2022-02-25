College Basketball Bracketology: How Many ACC Teams Will Make the NCAA Tournament?
Checking in on the latest NCAA March Madness bracket projections per ESPN's Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports' Jerry Palm to see where each ACC men's basketball team sits in the latest NCAA Tournament forecast.
Note: each bracket was updated on February 25th.
Duke
Record: 24-4, 14-3 ACC
NET: 12th
Lunardi (ESPN): No. 2 - West
Palm (CBS): No. 2 - West
Notre Dame
Record: 20-8, 13-4 ACC
NET: 55th
Lunardi (ESPN): No. 9 - East
Palm (CBS): No. 9 - Midwest
Miami
Record: 20-8, 12-5 ACC
NET: 61st
Lunardi (ESPN): No. 9 - West
Palm (CBS): No. 11 - East
North Carolina
Record: 20-8, 12-5 ACC
NET: 41st
Lunardi (ESPN): No. 11 - South
Palm (CBS): First 4 Out (second team out behind Rutgers)
Wake Forest
Record: 21-8, 11-7 ACC
NET: 42nd
Lunardi (ESPN): No. 10 - East
Palm (CBS): No. 12 - Midwest (First Four vs. No. 12 Florida - Palm currently has Wake as the last team in the NCAA Tournament)
Virginia
Record: 17-11, 11-7 ACC
NET: 80th
Lunardi (ESPN): Next Four Out (Lunardi currently has Virginia as the seventh team out behind SMU, San Diego State, BYU, Dayton, Oregon, and St. Bonaventure)
Palm (CBS): not included
Virginia Tech
Record: 17-11, 9-8 ACC)
NET: 40th
Lunardi (ESPN): "Next" Next Four Out (Lunardi currently has Virginia Tech as the ninth team out)
Palm (CBS): not included