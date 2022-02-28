College Basketball AP Top 25 Week 17: Baylor No. 3, Duke No. 4 After Crazy Week

The Associated Press released its week 17 men's basketball top 25 poll on Monday.

After an unprecedented Saturday in college basketball in which seven of the top 10 teams lost, including each of the top six teams, there was expectedly some reshuffling in the top 10. Gonzaga and Arizona held on to the No. 1 and No. 2 spots despite their losses, but Baylor and Duke were beneficiaries of the chaos at the top. Baylor rose seven spots to No. 3 after beating Kansas, while Duke moved up three spots back into the top five at No. 4.

Auburn fell two spots to No. 5, followed by No. 6 Kansas and No. 7 Kentucky, who each fell one position in the rankings. Purdue dropped four spots to No. 8 after losing at Michigan State.

Providence is back in top 10 at No. 9 and No. 10 Wisconsin made its debut in the top 10 in this week's poll.

Biggest movers: No. 3 Baylor (up seven), No. 8 Purdue (down four), No. 13 Tennessee (up four), No. 14 Arkansas (up four), No. 17 UCLA (down five), No. 19 Saint Mary's (up four), No. 20 Illinois (down five)

Newcomers: none

Dropped out: none

Conference Tally

Big Ten: five teams

SEC: five teams

Big 12: four teams

Big East: three teams

Pac-12: three teams

WCC: two teams

ACC: one team

AAC: one team

OVC: one team

Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

1. Gonzaga (24-3)

2. Arizona (25-3)

3. Baylor (24-5)

4. Duke (25-4)

5. Auburn (25-4)

6. Kansas (23-5)

7. Kentucky (23-6)

8. Purdue (24-5)

9. Providence (24-3)

10. Wisconsin (23-5)

11. Villanova (21-7)

12. Texas Tech (22-7)

13. Tennessee (21-7)

14. Arkansas (23-6)

15. Houston (24-4)

16. USC (25-4)

17. UCLA (21-6)

18. UConn (21-7)

19. Saint Mary's (24-6)

20. Illinois (20-8)

21. Texas (21-8)

22. Murray State (28-2)

23. Ohio State (18-8)

24. Iowa (20-8)

25. Alabama (19-10)

Others receiving votes: Boise State (56), Davidson (20), Colorado State (19), South Dakota State (12), Notre Dame (9), LSU (7), Michigan State (6), San Diego State (5), Marquette (4), Iowa State (4), North Texas (3), Vermont (2), Northern Iowa (1)