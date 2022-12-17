Ben Vander Plas Launches Merch With Cav Futures & Locker Room Access

Virginia men's basketball forward Ben Vander Plas is teaming up with UVA's NIL collective Cav Futures and the media platform Locker Room Access for a new line of merchandise. The BVP Hoodie and BVP Tee feature a custom graphic resembling Vander Plas' signature mustache and headband combo designed by Spencer Henske of Locker Room Access.

"Since NIL has been a thing in college sports, finding a way to express yourself and your personality has been really cool to see from a lot of athletes," said Ben Vander Plas. "For myself, my hair and mustache have been my "thing" and I have really enjoyed showing my personality through that. When LRA/CavFutures reached out to me with this idea, I loved it from the jump. This merch is so great and I'm really thankful for the opportunity to share part of who I am with the fans."

The BVP Hoodie and BVP Tee are active on Locker Room Access as of Virginia's game against Houston on Saturday, but that was a surprise for Vander Plas, who was not aware that the BVP t-shirts would be placed at courtside seats prior to the game.

“We are excited to partner with Cav Futures to bring opportunities to student athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL)," said Kodie Critzer, co-founder of Locker Room Access. "LRA is just a way for us to stay connected with UVA and give back to the players and communities within the university.”

Vander Plas will receive 75% of the profits from the merchandise sales, with the remaining 25% being allocated towards marketing efforts for the hoodies and t-shirts. Any orders placed this weekend (before midnight on Sunday) will be fulfilled on Monday and should arrive to customers by Christmas.

The BVP Hoodie

BVP Tee

Cav Futures and Locker Room Access collaborated previously to launch the Cav Club fan subscription site where UVA fans can gain access to exclusive vlogs, podcasts, and interviews with UVA student-athletes. This merchandise project with Ben Vander Plas marks another step forward in the relationship between Cav Futures and Locker Room Access.

“We want everything we do with our student-athletes to be fun and impactful," said Maddie Walsh, Cav Futures Director of Marketing & Athlete Engagement. "I think the look of Ben’s merchandise and the response to today’s sideline activation is proof that we’re doing something right!”

Vander Plas has worked with Cav Futures on various NIL projects since transferring to UVA earlier this year, including an exclusive interview for the Cav Club platform and participating in the recent Cav Futures Streamathon which raised $8,616 for the Ronald McDonald House.