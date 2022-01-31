College Basketball AP Top 25 Week 13: Kentucky Cracks Top 5
The Associated Press released its week 13 men's basketball Top 25 poll on Monday.
Auburn and Gonzaga maintained their positions at the top of the rankings, but there was some major shifting below them. UCLA rose four spots to No. 3 after winning six games in a row, including a 75-69 victory over then-No. 3 Arizona. Purdue is back in the top five at No. 4 after taking down No. 16 Ohio State on a Jaden Ivey buzzer-beater.
Kentucky moved up seven spots to No. 5 after crushing Kansas 80-62 in Allen Field House. Kansas fell five spots to No. 10 and Baylor fell four spots to No. 8 after losing at Alabama.
Biggest movers: No. 5 Kentucky (up seven), No. 10 Kansas (down five), No. 18 Illinois (up six), No. 25 LSU (down six)
Newcomers: No. 23 Texas
Dropped out: Davidson
Conference Tally
Big Ten: five teams
Big East: five teams
Big 12: five teams
SEC: four teams
Pac-12: three teams
ACC: one team
WCC: one team
AAC: one team
Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll
1. Auburn (20-1)
2. Gonzaga (17-2)
3. UCLA (16-2)
4. Purdue (18-3)
5. Kentucky (17-4)
6. Houston (18-2)
7. Arizona (17-2)
8. Baylor (18-3)
9. Duke (17-3)
10. Kansas (17-3)
11. Wisconsin (17-3)
12. Villanova (16-5)
13. Michigan State (16-4)
14. Texas Tech (16-5)
15. Providence (18-2)
16. Ohio State (13-5)
17. Connecticut (15-4)
18. Illinois (15-5)
19. USC (18-3)
20. Iowa State (16-5)
21. Xavier (15-5)
22. Tennessee (14-6)
23. Texas (16-5)
24. Marquette (15-7)
25. LSU (16-5)
Others receiving votes: Alabama (97), Murray State (42), Saint Mary's (32), Boise State (32), Miami (29), Indiana (22), Davidson (10), Arkansas (7), Iowa (6), Iona (6), TCU (4), Notre Dame (4), Loyola Chicago (4), Colorado State (3), Toledo (1)