College Basketball AP Top 25 Week 13: Kentucky Cracks Top 5

The Associated Press released its week 13 men's basketball Top 25 poll on Monday.

Auburn and Gonzaga maintained their positions at the top of the rankings, but there was some major shifting below them. UCLA rose four spots to No. 3 after winning six games in a row, including a 75-69 victory over then-No. 3 Arizona. Purdue is back in the top five at No. 4 after taking down No. 16 Ohio State on a Jaden Ivey buzzer-beater.

Kentucky moved up seven spots to No. 5 after crushing Kansas 80-62 in Allen Field House. Kansas fell five spots to No. 10 and Baylor fell four spots to No. 8 after losing at Alabama.

Biggest movers: No. 5 Kentucky (up seven), No. 10 Kansas (down five), No. 18 Illinois (up six), No. 25 LSU (down six)

Newcomers: No. 23 Texas

Dropped out: Davidson

Conference Tally

Big Ten: five teams

Big East: five teams

Big 12: five teams

SEC: four teams

Pac-12: three teams

ACC: one team

WCC: one team

AAC: one team

Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

1. Auburn (20-1)

2. Gonzaga (17-2)

3. UCLA (16-2)

4. Purdue (18-3)

5. Kentucky (17-4)

6. Houston (18-2)

7. Arizona (17-2)

8. Baylor (18-3)

9. Duke (17-3)

10. Kansas (17-3)

11. Wisconsin (17-3)

12. Villanova (16-5)

13. Michigan State (16-4)

14. Texas Tech (16-5)

15. Providence (18-2)

16. Ohio State (13-5)

17. Connecticut (15-4)

18. Illinois (15-5)

19. USC (18-3)

20. Iowa State (16-5)

21. Xavier (15-5)

22. Tennessee (14-6)

23. Texas (16-5)

24. Marquette (15-7)

25. LSU (16-5)

Others receiving votes: Alabama (97), Murray State (42), Saint Mary's (32), Boise State (32), Miami (29), Indiana (22), Davidson (10), Arkansas (7), Iowa (6), Iona (6), TCU (4), Notre Dame (4), Loyola Chicago (4), Colorado State (3), Toledo (1)