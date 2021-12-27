Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    College Basketball Week 8 AP Top 25: Tennessee Climbs, Arizona Falls
    Publish date:

    The Volunteers rose five spots and the Wildcats dropped three spots after Tennessee defeated Arizona on Wednesday
    Author:

    Photo courtesy of Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY NETWORK

    The Associated Press released its week 8 men's basketball Top 25 poll on Monday. 

    The top five teams remained unchanged with Baylor, Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga, and UCLA holding on to their positions. No. 9 Arizona slid three spots after suffering its first loss of the season to Tennessee, who rose five spots to No. 14. Alabama slid nine spots to No. 19 after losing to Davidson on Tuesday. 

    Biggest movers: No. 9 Arizona (down three), No. 14 Tennessee (up five), No. 19 Alabama (down nine), No. 23 Xavier (down five)

    Newcomers: none

    Dropped out: none

    Conference Tally:

    SEC: five teams

    Big 12: five teams

    Big East: four teams

    Big Ten: four teams

    Pac-12: three teams

    ACC: one team

    WCC: one team

    AAC: one team

    MWC: one team

    Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

    1. Baylor (11-0)

    2. Duke (11-1)

    3. Purdue (11-1)

    4. Gonzaga (10-2)

    5. UCLA (8-1)

    6. Kansas (9-1)

    7. USC (12-0)

    8. Iowa State (12-0)

    9. Arizona (11-1)

    10. Michigan State (10-2)

    11. Auburn (11-1)

    12. Houston (11-3)

    13. Ohio State (8-2)

    14. Tennessee (9-2)

    15. Seton Hall (9-1)

    16. LSU (12-0)

    17. Texas (9-2)

    18. Kentucky (9-2)

    19. Alabama (9-3)

    20. Colorado State (10-0)

    21. Providence (11-1)

    22. Villanova (8-4)

    23. Xavier (11-2)

    24. Wisconsin (9-2)

    25. Texas Tech (9-2)

    Others receiving votes: Illinois (72), Oklahoma (62), West Virginia (52), Loyola Chicago (39), UConn (34), Michigan (7), Colorado (5), San Francisco (4), Wake Forest (4), Iowa (2), Davidson (2), Minnesota (1), Creighton (1), Memphis (1)

