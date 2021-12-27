College Basketball Week 8 AP Top 25: Tennessee Climbs, Arizona Falls

The Associated Press released its week 8 men's basketball Top 25 poll on Monday.

The top five teams remained unchanged with Baylor, Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga, and UCLA holding on to their positions. No. 9 Arizona slid three spots after suffering its first loss of the season to Tennessee, who rose five spots to No. 14. Alabama slid nine spots to No. 19 after losing to Davidson on Tuesday.

Biggest movers: No. 9 Arizona (down three), No. 14 Tennessee (up five), No. 19 Alabama (down nine), No. 23 Xavier (down five)

Newcomers: none

Dropped out: none

Conference Tally:

SEC: five teams

Big 12: five teams

Big East: four teams

Big Ten: four teams

Pac-12: three teams

ACC: one team

WCC: one team

AAC: one team

MWC: one team

Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

1. Baylor (11-0)

2. Duke (11-1)

3. Purdue (11-1)

4. Gonzaga (10-2)

5. UCLA (8-1)

6. Kansas (9-1)

7. USC (12-0)

8. Iowa State (12-0)

9. Arizona (11-1)

10. Michigan State (10-2)

11. Auburn (11-1)

12. Houston (11-3)

13. Ohio State (8-2)

14. Tennessee (9-2)

15. Seton Hall (9-1)

16. LSU (12-0)

17. Texas (9-2)

18. Kentucky (9-2)

19. Alabama (9-3)

20. Colorado State (10-0)

21. Providence (11-1)

22. Villanova (8-4)

23. Xavier (11-2)

24. Wisconsin (9-2)

25. Texas Tech (9-2)

Others receiving votes: Illinois (72), Oklahoma (62), West Virginia (52), Loyola Chicago (39), UConn (34), Michigan (7), Colorado (5), San Francisco (4), Wake Forest (4), Iowa (2), Davidson (2), Minnesota (1), Creighton (1), Memphis (1)