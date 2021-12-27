College Basketball Week 8 AP Top 25: Tennessee Climbs, Arizona Falls
The Associated Press released its week 8 men's basketball Top 25 poll on Monday.
The top five teams remained unchanged with Baylor, Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga, and UCLA holding on to their positions. No. 9 Arizona slid three spots after suffering its first loss of the season to Tennessee, who rose five spots to No. 14. Alabama slid nine spots to No. 19 after losing to Davidson on Tuesday.
Biggest movers: No. 9 Arizona (down three), No. 14 Tennessee (up five), No. 19 Alabama (down nine), No. 23 Xavier (down five)
Newcomers: none
Dropped out: none
Conference Tally:
SEC: five teams
Big 12: five teams
Big East: four teams
Big Ten: four teams
Pac-12: three teams
ACC: one team
WCC: one team
AAC: one team
MWC: one team
Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll
1. Baylor (11-0)
2. Duke (11-1)
3. Purdue (11-1)
4. Gonzaga (10-2)
5. UCLA (8-1)
6. Kansas (9-1)
7. USC (12-0)
8. Iowa State (12-0)
9. Arizona (11-1)
10. Michigan State (10-2)
11. Auburn (11-1)
12. Houston (11-3)
13. Ohio State (8-2)
14. Tennessee (9-2)
15. Seton Hall (9-1)
16. LSU (12-0)
17. Texas (9-2)
18. Kentucky (9-2)
19. Alabama (9-3)
20. Colorado State (10-0)
21. Providence (11-1)
22. Villanova (8-4)
23. Xavier (11-2)
24. Wisconsin (9-2)
25. Texas Tech (9-2)
Others receiving votes: Illinois (72), Oklahoma (62), West Virginia (52), Loyola Chicago (39), UConn (34), Michigan (7), Colorado (5), San Francisco (4), Wake Forest (4), Iowa (2), Davidson (2), Minnesota (1), Creighton (1), Memphis (1)