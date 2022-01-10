College Basketball Week 10 AP Top 25: Duke Slides to No. 8

The Associated Press released its week 10 men's basketball Top 25 poll on Monday and there was quite a bit of movement in the top 10.

Duke, previously ranked No. 2 in the country, slid six spots to No. 8 after losing at home to Miami 76-74 on Saturday. Purdue also moved down from No. 3 to No. 7 after losing to Wisconsin 74-69 last Monday.

Baylor remains undefeated and holds on to the No. 1 spot, while No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 3 UCLA, No. 4 Auburn, and No. 5 USC took advantage of the shake-up and moved up in the rankings.

Biggest movers: No. 4 Auburn (up five), No. 8 Duke (down six), No. 12 LSU (up nine), No. 13 Wisconsin (up ten), No. 14 Villanova (up five), No. 17 Xavier (up five), No. 19 Texas Tech (up six), No. 21 Texas (down seven), No. 23 Providence (down seven), No. 24 Alabama (down nine).

Newcomers: No. 25 Illinois

Dropped out: Colorado State

Conference Tally:

Big 12: five teams

Big Ten: five teams

SEC: five teams

Big East: four teams

Pac-12: three teams

ACC: one team

WCC: one team

AAC: one team

Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

1. Baylor (15-0)

2. Gonzaga (12-2)

3. UCLA (10-1)

4. Auburn (14-1)

5. USC (13-0)

6. Arizona (12-1)

7. Purdue (13-2)

8. Duke (12-2)

9. Kansas (12-2)

10. Michigan State (13-2)

11. Houston (14-2)

12. LSU (14-1)

13. Wisconsin (13-2)

14. Villanova (11-4)

15. Iowa State (13-2)

16. Ohio State (10-3)

17. Xavier (12-2)

18. Kentucky (12-3)

19. Texas Tech (11-3)

20. Seton Hall (11-3)

21. Texas (12-3)

22. Tennessee (10-4)

23. Providence (14-2)

24. Alabama (11-4)

25. Illinois (11-3)

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma (122), Loyola Chicago (96), Miami (65), West Virginia (20), Connecticut (17), Indiana (12), Colorado State (10), San Diego State (9), Davidson (5), BYU (2), Iowa (2), San Francisco (2)