Skip to main content

College Basketball Week 10 AP Top 25: Duke Slides to No. 8

Breaking down the latest AP men's basketball Top 25 poll

The Associated Press released its week 10 men's basketball Top 25 poll on Monday and there was quite a bit of movement in the top 10. 

Duke, previously ranked No. 2 in the country, slid six spots to No. 8 after losing at home to Miami 76-74 on Saturday. Purdue also moved down from No. 3 to No. 7 after losing to Wisconsin 74-69 last Monday. 

Baylor remains undefeated and holds on to the No. 1 spot, while No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 3 UCLA, No. 4 Auburn, and No. 5 USC took advantage of the shake-up and moved up in the rankings. 

Biggest movers: No. 4 Auburn (up five), No. 8 Duke (down six), No. 12 LSU (up nine), No. 13 Wisconsin (up ten), No. 14 Villanova (up five), No. 17 Xavier (up five), No. 19 Texas Tech (up six), No. 21 Texas (down seven), No. 23 Providence (down seven), No. 24 Alabama (down nine). 

Newcomers: No. 25 Illinois

Dropped out: Colorado State

Conference Tally:

Big 12: five teams

Big Ten: five teams 

SEC: five teams

Big East: four teams

Pac-12: three teams

ACC: one team

WCC: one team

AAC: one team

Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

1. Baylor (15-0)

2. Gonzaga (12-2)

3. UCLA (10-1)

4. Auburn (14-1)

5. USC (13-0)

6. Arizona (12-1)

Read More

7. Purdue (13-2)

8. Duke (12-2)

9. Kansas (12-2)

10. Michigan State (13-2)

11. Houston (14-2)

12. LSU (14-1)

13. Wisconsin (13-2)

14. Villanova (11-4)

15. Iowa State (13-2)

16. Ohio State (10-3)

17. Xavier (12-2)

18. Kentucky (12-3)

19. Texas Tech (11-3)

20. Seton Hall (11-3)

21. Texas (12-3)

22. Tennessee (10-4)

23. Providence (14-2)

24. Alabama (11-4)

25. Illinois (11-3)

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma (122), Loyola Chicago (96), Miami (65), West Virginia (20), Connecticut (17), Indiana (12), Colorado State (10), San Diego State (9), Davidson (5), BYU (2), Iowa (2), San Francisco (2)

Isaiah Wong Miami Hurricanes men's basketball
Basketball

College Basketball Week 10 AP Top 25: Duke Slides to No. 8

27 seconds ago
Rodney McLeod, Anthony Harris Philadelphia Eagles
Football

Hoos in the NFL Playoffs

32 minutes ago
Kyle Guy Miami Heat
Basketball

Miami Heat Sign Kyle Guy to Second 10-Day Contract

2 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
All Sports

After Three-Week Hiatus, Virginia Women's Basketball Falls at No. 16 Georgia Tech 61-37

18 hours ago
Eli Wood Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Lynchburg WR Eli Wood Commits to Virginia

20 hours ago
Juan Thornhill Kansas City Chiefs
Football

NFL Playoff Picture: See Which Former UVA Football Players Are Playoff-Bound

Jan 9, 2022
Armando Bacot North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball
Basketball

Updated ACC Men's Basketball Standings (Jan. 8th)

Jan 8, 2022
Reece Beekman Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Cavaliers Overpowered by Bacot and the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill

Jan 8, 2022