When news broke that Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton had ended her time with UVA, fans were left confused. The shocking decision seemed to come out of left field, particularly after the Hoos made a historic run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Successful seasons don't often result in such groundbreaking coaching changes, and several questions remain up in the air. It remains unclear why Agugua-Hamilton is parting ways with the Hoos, but one thing is certain—Virginia needs to fill this role quickly.

Enter Dawn Staley, who would be an ideal fit for the Cavaliers. However, the vacancy remains open, and UVA is likely exploring various options at this time. But that didn't stop Staley from commenting on the recent opening. Is there a potential for the Cavaliers to be led by one of college basketball's most well-known coaches?

Staley Reportedly Reached Out to UVA

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

According to South Carolina sports reporter Lulu Kesin of The Greenville News, Staley reached out to Virginia's Athletic Director following Agugua-Hamilton's abrupt departure. Per Kesin, Staley is unsure why such a drastic coaching move took place. Of note, she reportedly reached out to Agugua-Hamilton when the news broke.

Dawn Staley says she reached out to UVA AD after school parted ways with Amaka Agugua-Hamilton



Staley says she doesn’t know why the move happened but adds she also checked in/reached out to Agugua-Hamilton — Lulu Kesin (@LuluKesin) April 4, 2026

Staley said the following:

"Yeah, I just heard about that. I did reach out to our athletic director at Virginia. She just told me that they did part ways. I don't know why. She said, We'll talk soon. I think I reached out to Coach Mox as well just to check on her. Really haven't had time to have a conversation with her. I don't know what went wrong, but I think she had them on the right track.

I hope we get it together. We have a deeply rich tradition at UVA on this stage. We hope to get our team back there one day sooner than later."

The chaos erupts as Staley's program approaches its championship game against the UCLA Bruins. Regardless of how the matchup plays out, the Gamecocks have undeniably had yet another remarkable season under Staley's leadership. If the Cavaliers want to reach success next year and push past the Sweet 16, welcoming Staley to UVA would certainly boost their chances.

As a former UVA student, she is quite familiar with the school's culture, and given her winning history, it's likely that she would be able to carry that momentum to Virginia. But just because pursuing Staley seems to be the more logical move here, that doesn't mean that this will be the route the Hoos take.

Bottom line, UVA needs to make some quick moves to fill the massive gap left behind by Agugua-Hamilton, but a careful decision must be made. Which head coach will be able to push the Cavaliers during their 2026-27 campaign? This is the ultimate question and requires more forward thinking to achieve long-term goals for the program.

Staley is the clear answer here, but will Virginia follow this path, or will it surprise fans once again with yet another shocking move? The clock is ticking, but a rushed decision rarely pays off.