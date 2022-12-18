Georgetown Guard Dante Harris Transfers to Virginia Basketball

The Virginia men's basketball team has landed a mid-season commitment from the transfer portal. Georgetown guard Dante Harris, who entered the transfer portal on December 5th, reportedly committed to UVA on Sunday. He will redshirt the rest of this season and will join the Cavaliers for the 2023-2024 season with three years of eligibility remaining.

A 6'0" junior guard from Washington D.C., Harris played in 55 games, including 50 starts, over his first two seasons with the Hoyas. He started 21 games as a true freshman in 2020-2021, averaging 8.0 points per game. Most notably, he scored 10 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in Georgetown's stunning upset win over Creighton to claim the 2021 Big East Tournament Championship. Harris earned the Dave Gavitt Trophy as the Most Outstanding Player of the Big East Tournament after averaging 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists to lead Georgetown's miraculous run to the title.

As a sophomore in 2021-2022, Harris started all 29 games and averaged 11.9 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game. Harris did not appear in Georgetown's first few games of the 2022-2023 season and officially entered the transfer portal on December 5th. A couple of weeks later, Harris has committed to Virginia and will join 2023 four-star recruits Blake Buchanan and Elijah Gertrude as newcomers on UVA's roster for the 2023-2024 season.

“I’m very humbled to be a part of the UVA family," Harris told On3's Joe Tipton. "I look forward to doing my part and continuing to keep our program as one of the premier programs in the country. I’m looking forward to bringing another national title to Charlottesville. Go Hoos!”

With the Cavaliers losing Kihei Clark after this season and Reece Beekman potentially moving on to the NBA, Tony Bennett and company have been eagerly searching for their next point guard on the recruiting trail. Harris provides an immediate answer to that problem, as he comes to UVA with two years of point guard experience at the major conference level and has three years of eligibility remaining.

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated