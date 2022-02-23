Skip to main content

How to Watch Duke vs. Virginia Men's Basketball

Tipoff time, TV channel, and live stream for the Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball game

The Virginia Cavaliers (17-10, 11-6 ACC) will look to complete the regular season sweep over the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 ACC) when the two ACC rivals meet on Wednesday, February 23 at John Paul Jones Arena. 

Game Details

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 23rd at 7pm ET

Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

TV: ESPN

Online: WatchESPN.com

Game Notes

  • This will be the 176th meeting between these two programs in a series that dates back to 1910 
  • Duke leads the all-time series with Virginia 122-53
  • Each of the last 13 meetings between these two teams have been decided by 10 points or less, six of which were decided by two points or less
  • Virginia defeated Duke 69-68 in Durham just over two weeks ago on February 7th on a Reece Beekman three-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining
  • The Cavaliers are looking to win back-to-back games against Duke for the first time since 1996
  • Barring a matchup in the postseason, this will be the final time that a Duke team coached by Mike Krzyzewski will play against Virginia
  • Duke is first in the ACC standings with a conference record of 13-3. Virginia is 6th in the ACC with a record of 11-6

