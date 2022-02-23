How to Watch Duke vs. Virginia Men's Basketball
Tipoff time, TV channel, and live stream for the Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball game
The Virginia Cavaliers (17-10, 11-6 ACC) will look to complete the regular season sweep over the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 ACC) when the two ACC rivals meet on Wednesday, February 23 at John Paul Jones Arena.
Game Details
Date/Time: Wednesday, February 23rd at 7pm ET
Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
TV: ESPN
Online: WatchESPN.com
Game Notes
- This will be the 176th meeting between these two programs in a series that dates back to 1910
- Duke leads the all-time series with Virginia 122-53
- Each of the last 13 meetings between these two teams have been decided by 10 points or less, six of which were decided by two points or less
- Virginia defeated Duke 69-68 in Durham just over two weeks ago on February 7th on a Reece Beekman three-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining
- The Cavaliers are looking to win back-to-back games against Duke for the first time since 1996
- Barring a matchup in the postseason, this will be the final time that a Duke team coached by Mike Krzyzewski will play against Virginia
- Duke is first in the ACC standings with a conference record of 13-3. Virginia is 6th in the ACC with a record of 11-6