How to Watch Duke vs. Virginia Men's Basketball

Tipoff time, TV channel, and live stream for the Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball game

The Virginia Cavaliers (17-10, 11-6 ACC) will look to complete the regular season sweep over the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 ACC) when the two ACC rivals meet on Wednesday, February 23 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Game Details

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 23rd at 7pm ET

Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

TV: ESPN

Online: WatchESPN.com

Game Notes