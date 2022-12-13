Jason Williford Provides Injury Update on Virginia PG Reece Beekman

The biggest question for the Virginia men's basketball team ahead of Saturday's colossal showdown against No. 5 Houston is the availability of star point guard Reece Beekman, who exited UVA's last game against JMU after just four minutes with a hamstring injury and did not return.

One week later and we finally have some semblance of an update on Beekman's status, although it still doesn't tell us much about if he'll be able to play on Saturday. According to CBS19's Preston Willet, Virginia associate head coach Jason Williford said on Tuesday that Beekman is currently "day-by-day" in his recovery, but did not indicate if Beekman has been participating in practice this week.

Beekman, who has been playing at an All-American level to start the season, has been dealing with a couple of different injuries over the last couple of weeks. He turned his ankle in UVA's win at Michigan on November 29th and was playing at significantly less than 100% in the second half of that game and the entire game against Florida State the following Saturday.

Beekman also developed a hamstring issue over that period and aggravated that right hamstring injury on a transition layup four minutes into the game against JMU on December 6th. Tony Bennett said that a UVA doctor examined Beekman and said it'd be best to hold him out for the remainder of the game.

Fortunately for Beekman and the Cavaliers, Virginia has not played a game since and won't play another game until the 5th-ranked Cougars come to town on Saturday, as the team takes a 10-day break for final exams.

At this point, the two big questions remain: will Reece Beekman play on Saturday against Houston? And if so, how close to 100% will he be when he takes the floor? We might not get the answers to those questions until the game tips off on Saturday at 2pm at John Paul Jones Arena.

