Jayden Gardner Placed on Karl Malone Award Watch List

Virginia forward Jayden Gardner is on the preseason watch list for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award for the second season in a row
For the second season in a row, Virginia fifth year Jayden Gardner has been named to the preseason watch list for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Thursday. 

Gardner, who was also placed on the preseason watch list for the award last season in his first year at UVA after transferring from East Carolina, was a Third-Team All-ACC selection in 2021-2022 after leading the Cavaliers in points (15.3) and rebounds (6.4). 

The Karl Malone Award has been presented annually to the top power forward in college basketball since 2015. Previous winners include Keegan Murray (2022), Drew Timme (2021), and Zion Williamson (2019). The award honors 14-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA MVP Karl Malone, who ranks third on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 36,928 career points. 

Fans can vote for the 2023 recipient of the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award throughout the season, beginning with the first round of voting on October 28th. The list will be cut to 10 in late January and then five finalists will be selected in February. A winner will be selected by Malone and the Hall of Fame's selection committee in March. For more information, see hoophallawards.com.

2023 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Candidates
Enrique Freeman, Akron
Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona
Johni Broome, Auburn
Arthur Kaluma, Creighton
DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Jalen Slawson, Furman
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Jarace Walker, Houston
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Kris Murray, Iowa
KJ Williams, LSU
Donta Scott, Maryland
DeAndre Williams, Memphis
Norchad Omier, Miami (FL)
Pete Nance, North Carolina
GG Jackson, South Carolina
Jayden Gardner, Virginia
Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech
Graham Ike, Wyoming

