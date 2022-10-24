Skip to main content

Kihei Clark Named to Bob Cousy Award Preseason Watch List

Clark is on the preseason watch list for point guard of the year for the fourth-straight season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

For the fourth-consecutive season, Kihei Clark has been named to the preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday. 

Clark, a two-time All-ACC honorable mention and 2020 Third-Team All-ACC selection, has been named to the Cousy Award preseason watch list in four of his five collegiate seasons. This season, he is on track to take over as UVA's all-time program leader in minutes played, games played, and starts. 

READ MORE: Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Kihei Clark

This is the 19th year of the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, which recognizes the top point guard in Division I men's college basketball. Cousy was a First-Team All-American and national champion at Holy Cross and went on to become a six-time NBA Champion, 13-time NBA All-Star, and the 1957 NBA MVP. 

Fans can vote for the 2023 recipient of the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award throughout the season, beginning with the first round of voting on October 28th. The list will be cut to 10 in late January and then five finalists will be selected in February. A winner will be selected by Bob Cousy and the Hall of Fame's selection committee in March. For more information, see hoophallawards.com.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2023 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Candidates
Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama
Jordan Walker, Alabama-Birmingham
Kerr Kriisa, Arizona
Wendell Green, Jr., Auburn
Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State
Ryan Nembhard, Creighton
Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy
Jeremy Roach, Duke
Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
Darius McGhee, Liberty
Kendric Davis, Memphis
Caleb Love, North Carolina
Grant Sherfield, Oklahoma
Max Abmas, Oral Roberts
Will Richardson, Oregon
Yuri Collins, St. Louis
Mike Miles, Jr., TCU
Tyrese Hunter, Texas
Tyger Campbell, UCLA
Kihei Clark, Virginia

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Chico Bennett Jr. celebrates after making a tackle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Football

ACC Names Chico Bennett Jr. Defensive Lineman of the Week for 2nd Time

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (3) catches the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Storm Duck (29) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Football

Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia vs. North Carolina

By Matt Newton
The Virginia volleyball team celebrates after scoring a point against Notre Dame at Memorial Gymnasium.
All Sports

UVA Volleyball Beats Notre Dame 3-0, Earns First ACC Sweep Since 2019

By Kathleen Boyce
Virginia women's soccer fifth-year forward Alexa Spaanstra is introduced ahead of UVA's match against Loyola.
All Sports

Spaanstra Shines on Senior Day, Leads Virginia to 4-0 Win Over NC State

By Matt Newton
Laura Janssen, Adele Iacobucci, and Dani Mendez-Trendler celebrate after a goal for the Virginia field hockey team.
All Sports

No. 7 UVA Field Hockey Blanks Kent State 3-0 on Senior Day

By Matt Newton
Freshman forward Isaac Traudt shoots a three-pointer during the Virginia men's basketball Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Isaac Traudt

By Matt Newton
Leo Afonso Wake
All Sports

No. 24 UVA Men's Soccer Beats No. 25 Wake Forest 1-0, Grabs ACC Lead

By Matt Newton
Virginia women's swimming relay team poses during the dual meet against Florida.
All Sports

No. 1 UVA Women's Swim & Dive Takes Down No. 11 Florida in Opening Meet

By Matt Newton